Second Iranian warship nears Sri Lanka amid tensions following deadly US attack

As the conflict in the Middle East intensifies, a second Iranian warship, carrying more than 100 sailors, is heading toward Sri Lanka, just one day after a US submarine sank an Iranian frigate off the island's southern coast, according to a report by the news agency AFP.

The attack on the frigate, IRIS Dena, resulted in the deaths of at least 87 Iranian sailors, according to government sources.

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The Iranian warship is currently positioned just outside Sri Lanka’s territorial waters. Sri Lanka's Media Minister Nalinda Jayatissa confirmed the development but did not provide additional details. Official sources reported that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is in discussions with senior officials regarding Tehran’s request to allow the warship to dock in Sri Lanka for safety.

This move comes amid concerns that the crew could face the same fate as the sailors aboard the sunk IRIS Dena.

The deadly Wednesday strike

The strike on IRIS Dena occurred during the ongoing escalation between the US and Israel against Iran. The US and Israeli forces have launched extensive operations targeting Iranian military infrastructure since February 28, which has significantly increased the scale of conflict across the Gulf.

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In the southern port city of Galle, authorities are preparing to receive the remains of the 87 sailors killed in the attack. According to hospital officials, 32 rescued crew members are being treated for injuries, some of which include burns and fractures.

Sri Lankan Navy spokesman Buddhika Sampath stated that search operations for the missing sailors are ongoing. The Iranian warship had issued a distress call in the early hours of Wednesday but sank before rescue teams could reach it. The incident occurred just 40 kilometers south of Galle, after the ship had participated in a military exercise in India.

Sri Lanka, maintaining its neutral stance in the ongoing Middle East conflict, has called for dialogue to address the rising tensions. Iran remains a significant buyer of Sri Lankan tea, making it a key trade partner for the island nation.