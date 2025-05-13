UK immigration overhaul: Skilled workers fast-tracked, care worker visas halted; Check new rules

The UK government is set to implement sweeping changes to its visa and immigration laws in a move aimed at curbing migration and regaining control over who enters and stays in the country. The new policies, set to be unveiled in the upcoming Immigration White Paper, reflect a strong stance by Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government on tightening immigration standards and prioritising skilled workers.

Key highlights of the proposed changes to UK visa laws

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his government have declared that the overhaul of immigration policies is necessary to reverse what they describe as a “failed experiment” in mass immigration. The UK’s net migration reached 728,000 in the 12 months leading up to June 2024, prompting action to reduce this number through stricter rules.

One of the biggest shifts will be the halt on overseas recruitment of care workers. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced that businesses will now be required to hire British workers or extend existing visas for care workers already in the country. She remarked, “Care companies should be recruiting from those workers. They can also extend existing visas. They could recruit as well from people who are on other visas, who are already here. But we do think it’s time to end that care worker recruitment from abroad.”

Skilled workers and the push for higher qualifications

The new rules also aim to fast-track skilled workers in high-demand sectors like healthcare, engineering, and AI. Starmer emphasised that only graduate-level jobs would qualify for skilled worker visas under the revised laws, stating,

“For years, we have had a system that encourages businesses to bring in lower-paid workers, rather than invest in our young people.”

The government also plans to raise the education threshold for Skilled Worker Visas to ensure that migrants have the necessary qualifications to contribute meaningfully to the UK’s economy.

Stronger English language requirements

Another key component of the reforms includes stricter English language rules for visa holders’ dependents. Under the proposed changes, all adult dependents will be required to pass a basic English test (A1-level) upon arrival, with a more advanced test (A2-level) required when extending their visas.

Changes to settlement and citizenship

Under the new immigration plan, the eligibility for settlement and citizenship will be significantly tougher. The residency requirement for those seeking to settle will be increased from five to ten years, with the right to settle no longer automatically granted after five years of legal residence. The policy now stresses that settlement must be earned.