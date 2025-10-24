UK immigration White Paper changes: Higher English bar, shorter graduate visa, fee hike ahead

The UK Home Office has announced a comprehensive set of immigration reforms outlined in the Restoring Control over the Immigration System White Paper, with new rules set to take effect over the next 18 months. The changes, detailed in a Statement of Changes issued on 14 October 2025, will impact skilled workers, international graduates, and those seeking permanent residence.

English language threshold raised for skilled workers

From 8 January 2026, migrants applying under the Skilled Worker route will need to meet a higher English language requirement — moving from Level B1 to B2 on the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR) scale. Applicants will need to pass a B2-level English test or hold a degree taught in English if they are not from an English-majority country.

The government said the aim is to ensure stronger communication skills among foreign workers. Transitional arrangements will exempt those already on the route from retaking tests for visa extensions.

Graduate visa duration cut to 18 months

Another key reform involves the Graduate visa, which allows international students to remain in the UK after completing their studies. From 1 January 2027, the visa’s duration will be reduced from two years to 18 months. The route, introduced in 2021, lets graduates work without sponsorship before transitioning to a Skilled Worker visa.

The change could affect employers offering two-year graduate schemes, who may need to revise programme structures to align with the shorter validity period.

Immigration Skills Charge to rise

The government will also increase the Immigration Skills Charge (ISC), a mandatory levy paid by employers sponsoring foreign workers. For medium and large sponsors, the fee will rise to £1,320 per year, up from £1,000. For small sponsors, it will increase to £480.48 per year, from £364.

Officials said the change will take effect “imminently,” once a statutory instrument is introduced later this week. Employers planning to hire foreign workers are advised to assign Certificates of Sponsorship early to take advantage of current lower rates.

Indefinite Leave to Remain to take longer

The government confirmed plans to extend the standard qualifying period for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), the right to permanent residence, from five to ten years. Some migrants may qualify earlier under a new “earned settlement” model based on points for employment, tax contributions, community involvement, and good conduct.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the new system would “reward those who contribute economically and socially to the UK.” Partners of British citizens and victims of domestic abuse will remain exempt and can still qualify for settlement after five years.

Broader reforms under the White Paper

The October announcement follows the May 2025 White Paper, which outlined eight major proposals to overhaul the UK’s immigration system. These include narrowing the shortage occupation list, ending overseas recruitment of social care workers, tightening student visa compliance for universities, and exploring a levy on international student fee income.

The Home Office said further details on the 10-year ILR pathway and other proposals will be rolled out in phases through 2026 and 2027.