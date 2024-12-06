UK Introduces grace period for expired travel documents amid e-visa transition delays

The UK government announced on Wednesday an extension of a grace period extending until March 2025, during which expired physical documentation will be accepted for international travel. This measure aims to assist visa holders as they transition to a fully online eVisa system.

As part of an ongoing initiative by the Home Office, all visa holders - including many from India- who currently use physical biometric residence permits (BRPs), passports with visa vignette stickers or ink stamps confirming their indefinite leave to enter or remain, or biometric residence cards (BRCs) have until the end of December 2024 to switch to an eVisa.

While the Home Office reports that over 3.1 million individuals have already made the transition, many others are struggling to meet the year-end deadline due to technical issues and other challenges.

Seema Malhotra, UK Minister for Migration and Citizenship, emphasised the government’s commitment to facilitating this transition. “I have been listening to feedback from visa holders, stakeholders, and MPs, and we are continually streamlining and adapting to ensure this is a smooth transition,” she stated.

Malhotra confirmed that airlines and carriers will accept BRPs and BRCs expiring on or after December 31, 2024, as valid evidence of permission to travel to the UK until March 31, 2025. This data will be kept under review, and travellers will still be subject to standard immigration checks and requirements.

The Home Office cautioned that anyone attempting to enter the UK with expired immigration status may face refusal of entry. They reiterated their call for paper visa holders to access the eVisa network via the GOV.UK online system.

Visa holders with indefinite leave to remain who use ink stamps or vignettes in their passports can continue using these documents for an additional three months and are encouraged to apply for a “No Time Limit” application to obtain an eVisa. The Home Office highlighted that switching to an eVisa is free and straightforward, offering enhanced convenience and security as eVisas cannot be lost or tampered with.

The government has implemented various support measures for those facing difficulties during the transition, including a 24/7 chatbot and helplines. The phased rollout of digital services aims to provide most users with a “secure and seamless digital journey” within the UK immigration system by 2025.

The eVisa system, which launched in April under the previous Conservative government, has been continued by the Labour administration.

However, some digital rights experts have raised concerns about potential discrimination against individuals who are unable to verify their British residency rights due to technical glitches in the eVisa rollout.

