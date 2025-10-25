UK opens India Young Professionals Scheme visa for 18–30-year-olds: Key details explained

Indian citizens between the ages of 18 and 30 now have a unique opportunity to live and work in the United Kingdom for up to two years under the India Young Professionals Scheme visa. The visa, part of the UK–India Mobility and Migration Agreement, aims to strengthen cultural and professional exchange between the two countries.

However, before applying, candidates must first be selected through the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot. Only those chosen in the ballot will receive an invitation to submit a full visa application.

UK citizens can also apply for a reciprocal Young Professionals Scheme to live and work in India.

Who is eligible?

To qualify, applicants must:

Be Indian citizens aged between 18 and 30 years

Hold an eligible qualification such as a bachelor’s degree or higher

Have at least £2,530 (around ₹2.7 lakh) in personal savings to support themselves in the UK

Meet health and character requirements

Applicants cannot include dependents in their application — each person must apply separately.

How to apply

Eligible applicants must first enter the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot, where selections are made randomly.

If successful, they will receive an email invitation to apply for the visa. Once invited, candidates have 90 days to:

Apply online

Prove their identity

Submit supporting documents

Applicants must travel to the UK within six months of submitting their application. For example, if an application is made on 16 July 2024, travel must occur by 15 January 2025.

A decision is typically made within three weeks after completing all steps, including biometric verification.

Fees and validity

Successful applicants must pay:

An application fee of £319

A healthcare surcharge of £1,552

Proof of personal savings of £2,530

The visa allows a stay of up to 24 months, during which holders can study, work in most jobs, or even be self-employed — provided they have no employees and business equipment worth under £5,000.

Extensions are not permitted, and visa holders cannot access most public benefits.