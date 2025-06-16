UK sees 29% jump in student visa demand despite cuts to post-study work benefits

Despite rolling back key post-study work benefits, the UK has recorded a sharp rise in student visa applications this year. Between January and May 2025, 76,400 international students applied for UK study visas, a 29% increase over the same period in 2024, according to new data from the Home Office.

Advertisement

May alone saw 18,500 applications, up 19% year-on-year, according to Times Higher Education (THE). This is the first official update since the government trimmed the Graduate Route work period from two years to 18 months. The data suggests the policy change has not significantly deterred applicants so far.

Ruth Arnold, director of external affairs at Study Group, said, “The surge in applications suggests that fears of the impact of the immigration White Paper may have been avoided, mainly thanks to the preserved post-study work offer.” She added that tougher visa regimes in Australia, Canada, and the US may be pushing more students toward the UK, which is now seen as “a safer, more stable option,” according to THE.

However, Arnold cautioned that the UK cannot be complacent. “Many students are applying to multiple destinations,” she noted.

Advertisement

One area that has seen a decline is dependent visa applications. After new restrictions were introduced in January 2024, the number of dependents applying fell sharply. In May 2025, only 1,100 dependent applications were recorded—down from 1,400 in May 2024 and 7,800 in May 2023. For the year so far, the figure stands at 6,300, compared to 46,700 in the same period last year.

In the 12 months leading up to May 2025, total study visa applications from main applicants fell by 9%. Louise Tweedie, partner and higher education specialist at RSM UK, told THE, “Universities also continue to face financial pressures and structural changes, with several universities announcing cuts to programmes and departments in May, due to budget constraints.”