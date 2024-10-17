UK's ETA for international travellers: How can Indians benefit from this non-visa system?

The United Kingdom government recently announced a significant overhaul of its entry requirements for foreign visitors, introducing a new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system set to take effect from 2025. This change will affect millions of travellers, with the phased rollout beginning with non-European nationals in early 2025.

Related Articles

The ETA scheme, unveiled by the UK Home Office, is designed to operate similarly to the US ESTA system, requiring most travellers to secure permission to enter the UK before their journey. “Everyone wishing to travel to the UK — except British and Irish citizens — will need permission in advance,” the Home Office stated, emphasizing the necessity of either an ETA or an eVisa.

Under the new rules, the ETA will serve as a digital travel permit linked to the travelelr's passport. The application fee will be set at 10 pounds, allowing multiple entries into the UK for up to six months within a two-year window. Travellers can submit their applications via the UK ETA app, with eligibility depending on their nationality.

Process

Starting from January 8, 2025, travellers from non-European nations will begin to require an ETA for entry into the UK, with applications opening on November 27, 2023. The scheme will later extend to European citizens, who will need to apply for an ETA from April 2, 2025, ahead of applications launching on March 5 of that year. Notably, passengers transiting through the UK to other destinations will also be required to obtain an ETA.

Restrictions

British and Irish passport holders and individuals from British Overseas Territories will not be subject to the ETA requirements. Similarly, travellers already possessing a visa or those with residency or work permissions in the UK, including those under the EU Settlement Scheme established post-Brexit, will be exempt from applying.

While the ETA allows visitors to remain in the UK for various purposes, including tourism, business, and short-term study, several restrictions apply. ETA holders are prohibited from getting married, claiming benefits, residing in the UK through repeated visits, or engaging in self-employed work.

This significant move follows the introduction of similar travel authorization systems in other countries, reflecting a global trend towards enhanced border security. The Home Office highlighted that the ETA initiative aligns with protocols adopted by countries such as the US and Australia, also drawing comparisons to the upcoming European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), which will be implemented across 30 European nations in early 2025.

Visa application process for Indian travellers

For Indian travellers wishing to visit the UK, the government outlines a clear process for obtaining a Standard Visitor Visa, which allows stays of up to six months for purposes such as tourism and short-term business or study. Key steps in the application process include:

1. Completing the online application form.

2. Paying the current visa fee of 115 pounds (approximately Rs 12,700).

3. Submitting required documents, including a valid passport, proof of funds, accommodation details, travel itinerary, and potentially an invitation letter.

4. Attending a biometric appointment to provide fingerprints and a photo.

5. Awaiting the visa decision, which can take up to three weeks.