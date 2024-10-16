What are rights, privileges of OCI cardholders? How does it offer flexibility to foreign-Indian nationals?

In September, responding to complaints from Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders regarding their reclassification as "foreigners," the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that no changes were made to the OCI regulations.

Let's understand what an OCI card is.

The OCI card, introduced in August 2005, allows individuals of Indian origin who were citizens of India on January 26, 1950, or thereafter, to register and enjoy specific privileges.

Home Minister LK Advani initially presented the scheme to establish dual citizenship for the Indian diaspora. OCI card holders who possess foreign passports benefit from a lifetime, multiple-entry visa to India and are exempt from registering with local police for any duration of stay in the country.

Currently, there are over 4.5 million registered OCI card holders worldwide, with the largest contingents residing in the United States (over 1.68 million), the United Kingdom (934,000), Australia (494,000), and Canada (418,000).

The 2021 amendments to OCI cards

The 2021 gazette notification made significant amendments to the existing rules for OCI holders, whereby they must now obtain permission to visit certain protected areas in India, similar to restrictions faced by foreign nationals in regions like Jammu & Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh.

New conditions also require OCI holders to secure special permits for conducting research, engaging in missionary or journalistic activities, or visiting designated protected zones.

Notably, the 2021 revisions placed OCI holders on par with foreign nationals under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 2003, which reversed the previous status that granted them similar rights as Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in matters of economic, financial, and educational privileges.

These adjustments to the OCI regulations are not the first of their kind. The original guidelines established back in 2005 were later replaced by new provisions issued in 2007 and 2009, expanding the rights and benefits available to OCI card holders while attempting to balance the framework of rights with those offered to NRIs.

However, it is critical to note that applicants with Pakistani or Bangladeshi lineage are ineligible for OCI status. Conversely, spouses of Indian citizens or OCI card holders, whose marriages are registered and have lasted for at least two years, are permitted to apply for an OCI card. Additionally, foreign military personnel are not eligible for OCI grants.