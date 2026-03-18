US DHS' new ‘self-deportation’ ad features Taj Mahal: Free flight, $2,600 bonus offered to migrants

A new US immigration campaign offering free flights and a $2,600 exit bonus to undocumented migrants has drawn attention after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shared promotional posters featuring the Taj Mahal to encourage migrants from India to leave voluntarily.

The campaign, posted on the social media platform X, includes a poster showing a caricature of the Taj Mahal along with a message inviting migrants to return home through a government app.

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“Fly to India, for free! Self deport through the CBP Home App. Free Plane Ticket + $2600!”

The advertisement is part of a broader push by US authorities to promote voluntary departure through the CBP Home Mobile App, which allows undocumented migrants to arrange their return travel with financial and logistical assistance.

“You can go home with a fresh start!” the DHS wrote in its post while promoting the initiative.

Similar posters were also released targeting migrants from Colombia and China as part of the campaign.

You can go home with a fresh start!



Receive a FREE flight home and a $2,600 exit bonus when you use CBP Home to self-deport: https://t.co/YGo3uuNvrE pic.twitter.com/ZdSBlrJryO — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 17, 2026

What the voluntary departure programme offers

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The DHS says the initiative provides a structured pathway for undocumented migrants to leave the United States without facing arrest or detention.

“The Department of Homeland Security has announced a historic opportunity for illegal aliens to receive cost-free travel, forgiveness of any failure to depart fines, and a $2,600 exit bonus to facilitate travel back to their home country or another country where they have lawful status through the CBP Home Mobile App.”

Migrants who register through the CBP Home Mobile App will also receive temporary relief from immigration enforcement while they prepare to depart.

“Once non-criminal illegal aliens submit their intent to depart through the CBP Home Mobile App and pass vetting, they will be temporarily deprioritised by ICE for detention or enforcement action before their scheduled departure.”

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The programme also offers financial and logistical assistance for travel.

“Illegal aliens who register for voluntary self-departure through the CBP Home Mobile App will receive cost-free travel, a $2,600 exit bonus, and forgiveness of any failure to depart fines. Illegal aliens requesting assistance will have a timely departure arranged for them.”

Planning a return through the CBP Home App

According to DHS, the CBP Home Mobile App allows migrants to organise their departure in a planned and orderly manner, giving them time to manage personal matters before leaving the country.

“The CBP Home Mobile App allows illegal aliens to plan their return, including having an opportunity to depart in a timely manner – allowing illegal aliens to wrap up work, school, and personal matters and organise their return in an orderly and lawful way.”

Authorities say the programme is designed to offer an alternative to forced deportation.

“The CBP Home program lets eligible aliens return home as regular travellers, without arrest, detention, or restraints. It’s a safe, orderly alternative that provides assistance and flexibility, not fear.”

Forgiveness of immigration fines

The initiative also includes relief from civil penalties for prior immigration violations.

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“You will have civil fines for failure to depart after a final order of removal or a voluntary departure order in the U.S. forgiven. You will not have to pay these fines.”

Why the US is pushing voluntary departure

The programme reflects Washington’s effort to manage migration pressures while reducing the costs and logistical challenges involved in large-scale deportations.

By encouraging migrants to leave voluntarily, authorities aim to ease the burden on immigration enforcement systems while still maintaining strict controls on illegal entry and stay.