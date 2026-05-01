Business Today
Subscribe
ElectionBT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRI
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Mukul Agarwal makes Rs 125-crore move, picks five fresh stocks in March quarter

Mukul Agarwal makes Rs 125-crore move, picks five fresh stocks in March quarter

Mukul Agarwal portfolio: With the latest addition, his portfolio now includes 74 stocks with a total value of over Rs 7,130 crore

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated May 1, 2026 4:18 PM IST
Mukul Agarwal makes Rs 125-crore move, picks five fresh stocks in March quarter Of the five firms, four are SME-listed stocks and one is a small-cap mainboard company. Pic source: (AI generated Image for representational purposes)

Ace investor Mukul Agarwal has recently invested around Rs 125 crore in five new companies. With the latest addition, his portfolio now includes 74 stocks with a total value of over Rs 7,130 crore. Of the five firms, four are SME-listed stocks and one is a small-cap mainboard company. Here's a look at the stocks he recently bought. 

Advertisement

1. True Colors Ltd

According to March 2026 shareholding data, Agarwal invested Rs 8 crore for a 1.62% stake in the firm. The firm is engaged in  Digital textile printing. The company has strong growth and sales data and high ROCE of nearly 44%. 

2. Gaudium IVF & Women Health

Agarwal bought stake worth Rs 29 crore or 3.43% in the : Women’s healthcare firm. The company has expansion plans in Tier 2 & 3 cities. The stock has already gained 45% after listing. 

3. E to E Transportation Infrastructure

In fourth quarter of last fiscal, the ace investor spent 63 crore for a 13.9% stake. The firm operates in Railway/logistics sector. It has a strong order book worth Rs 478 crore. The 
stock surged 45% recently. 

Advertisement

4. Brandman Retail

Agarwal invested Rs 14.5 crore for a 4.4% stake in the last quarter. The company is engaged in the business of sports & lifestyle retail. It has a very high ROCE of 116%. 

5. Yaap Digital

Agarwal bought 1.43% stake for Rs 14.5 crore in the last quarter. The company is into digital marketing.It has a strong profitability turnaround and is focussed on AI-based content and expansion. 

Overview 
Mukul Agarwal is actively betting on small-cap & SME companies, which typically offer high growth with higher risk.

His latest investing strategy reflects a focus on:

  1. High return ratios (ROCE/ROE)
  2.  Emerging sectors (digital, healthcare, logistics)
  3. Early-stage growth companies

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 1, 2026 3:57 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today