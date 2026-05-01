Mukul Agarwal makes Rs 125-crore move, picks five fresh stocks in March quarter

Ace investor Mukul Agarwal has recently invested around Rs 125 crore in five new companies. With the latest addition, his portfolio now includes 74 stocks with a total value of over Rs 7,130 crore. Of the five firms, four are SME-listed stocks and one is a small-cap mainboard company. Here's a look at the stocks he recently bought.

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1. True Colors Ltd

According to March 2026 shareholding data, Agarwal invested Rs 8 crore for a 1.62% stake in the firm. The firm is engaged in Digital textile printing. The company has strong growth and sales data and high ROCE of nearly 44%.

2. Gaudium IVF & Women Health

Agarwal bought stake worth Rs 29 crore or 3.43% in the : Women’s healthcare firm. The company has expansion plans in Tier 2 & 3 cities. The stock has already gained 45% after listing.

3. E to E Transportation Infrastructure

In fourth quarter of last fiscal, the ace investor spent 63 crore for a 13.9% stake. The firm operates in Railway/logistics sector. It has a strong order book worth Rs 478 crore. The

stock surged 45% recently.

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4. Brandman Retail

Agarwal invested Rs 14.5 crore for a 4.4% stake in the last quarter. The company is engaged in the business of sports & lifestyle retail. It has a very high ROCE of 116%.

5. Yaap Digital

Agarwal bought 1.43% stake for Rs 14.5 crore in the last quarter. The company is into digital marketing.It has a strong profitability turnaround and is focussed on AI-based content and expansion.

Overview

Mukul Agarwal is actively betting on small-cap & SME companies, which typically offer high growth with higher risk.

His latest investing strategy reflects a focus on:

1. High return ratios (ROCE/ROE)

2. Emerging sectors (digital, healthcare, logistics)

3. Early-stage growth companies