Dividend 2026: Several companies on Thursday evening dropped their Q4 scorecards along with dividend announcements after market hours on April 30, 2026. From cement and auto components to telecom infrastructure, multiple companies have rewarded their shareholders.

ACC Ltd

The cement giant delivered its financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, along with it, the company board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50 per share of face value of Rs 10 each. The company has fixed Friday, June 12, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility.

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If approved by shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 26, 2026, the dividend shall be paid on or after July 1, 2026, the company said.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

The automotive components manufacturer concluded its board meeting on Thursday with a dividend recommendation for FY 2025-26. The Sona BLW board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.80 per equity share of the company having face value of Rs 10 each.

The company has set Friday, June 26, as the record date for the same. The final dividend would be disbursed on or before 30 days from the date of declaration at their 30th AGM.

Indus Towers Ltd

Telecom infrastructure player Indus Towers post-market filing on Thursday, recommended a final dividend of Rs 14 per share of face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The payout remains subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM. “The dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of shareholders approval,” the company said.

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National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL)

The company wrapped up its board meeting on Thursday evening, approving financial results for the year ended March 31, 2026. The company board has recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per share of face value Rs 2 each for FY26. The payout is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 14th AGM of the company.

Naperol Investments Ltd

The company announced its financial results and declared a payout for its shareholders. Naperol Investments recommended a final dividend of Rs 16.48 apiece of face value of Rs 10 for the financial year ended March 2026.

