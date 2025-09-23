A recent reminder from the US embassy in India clarified a crucial point for international travellers: the length of stay in the United States is determined by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer upon entry, not by the expiration date on your visa.

The US embassy’s post on X (formerly Twitter) reads: “Reminder! The length of time an international visitor is allowed to stay in the United States is determined by the Customs and Border Protection officer upon your arrival, NOT your visa expiration date.”

Advertisement

Reminder! The length of time an international visitor is allowed to stay in United States is determined by the Customs and Border Protection officer upon your arrival, NOT your visa expiration date. To see how long you can stay, check your I-94 “Admit Until Date” at… pic.twitter.com/w492FTzM9A — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) September 23, 2025

This important distinction often confuses many travellers. The actual authorised stay is recorded on your arrival/departure record, also known as the Form I-94. The I-94 includes an “Admit Until Date,” which is the final day a visitor is permitted to remain in the US for their current trip. It’s crucial to note that this date does not necessarily correspond with the expiration date of the visa.

Advertisement

The I-94 “Admit Until Date” varies depending on your visa category. For most visitors, this date is specific (e.g., 10/01/2025). However, for students or certain exchange visitors on F or J visas, the I-94 may show “D/S” (Duration of Status), meaning they can stay as long as their program documents are valid and they maintain their approved status.

At the time of entry, CBP officers review your visa, travel intent, and supporting documents to determine the duration of stay. It’s critical to understand that overstaying the “Admit Until Date” can lead to serious consequences such as penalties, violations, and potential issues with future immigration benefits.

To check the “Admit Until Date,” travellers can retrieve their current I-94 record from the official CBP website (i94.cbp.dhs.gov). This record is often required for various purposes, including employment authorisation, school enrollment, or eligibility for other government benefits.

Advertisement

In case of any errors on the I-94, immediate action is needed. Travellers should reach out to their university office, employer, or CBP to correct any discrepancies, as the I-94 directly impacts legal status in the US.

In summary, while the visa expiration date determines the last day you can use your visa to enter the US, it’s the “Admit Until Date” on your I-94 that dictates the length of your stay. To avoid overstaying and its associated risks, always be sure to check your I-94 details and abide by the given timelines.