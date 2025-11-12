US Embassy issues security alert after deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort

On November 10, 2025, a deadly car explosion near the Lal Quila (Red Fort) metro station in central Delhi claimed the lives of 12 people, with local media reporting 20 others were injured. The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi has issued a security alert, urging U.S. citizens to stay cautious in the wake of the explosion, which occurred during busy evening hours.
In its notice, the US Embassy wrote, "While the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, the Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert."
It further mentioned the following advisory to the US citizens in India:
Actions to Take:
Avoid areas around Red Fort and Chandni Chowk.
Stay away from crowds.
Monitor local media for updates.
Remain aware of your surroundings.
Stay vigilant in areas frequented by tourists.
