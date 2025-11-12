US Embassy issues security alert after deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort

On November 10, 2025, a deadly car explosion near the Lal Quila (Red Fort) metro station in central Delhi claimed the lives of 12 people, with local media reporting 20 others were injured. The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi has issued a security alert, urging U.S. citizens to stay cautious in the wake of the explosion, which occurred during busy evening hours.

In its notice, the US Embassy wrote, "While the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, the Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert."

It further mentioned the following advisory to the US citizens in India:

Actions to Take:

Avoid areas around Red Fort and Chandni Chowk.

Stay away from crowds.

Monitor local media for updates.

Remain aware of your surroundings.

Stay vigilant in areas frequented by tourists.

For U.S. citizens needing assistance, the consulate added the contact details of the following consulates:

U.S. Embassy in New Delhi:

Shantipath, Chanakyapuri

New Delhi – 110021

+91-11-2419-8000

ACSND@state.gov

U.S. Consulate General in Mumbai:

C-49, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex

Bandra East, Mumbai, 400051

+91 22-2672-4000

MumbaiACS@state.gov

U.S. Consulate General in Chennai:

220 Anna Salai, Gemini Circle

Chennai 600006

+91-44-2857-4000

ChennaiCS@state.gov

U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad:

Survey No. 115/1

Financial District, Nanakramguda

Hyderabad, Telangana, 500032

+91-22-6201-1000

HydACS@state.gov

U.S. Consulate General in Kolkata:

5/1 Ho Chi Minh Sarani

Kolkata – 700071

West Bengal, India

+91-33-3984-2400

KolkataACS@state.gov

State Department – Consular Affairs:

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444