US resumes processing H-1B and green card labour applications after shutdown delay

The US Department of Labor (DOL) has resumed processing applications under its foreign worker programs, restoring critical services after a nearly month-long outage caused by a federal funding lapse during the government shutdown.

The Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) confirmed that its systems, including the Foreign Labor Application Gateway (FLAG) and SeasonalJobs.dol.gov, are once again fully operational. The disruption, which began around September 30, had forced a pause on key filings for employers dependent on foreign talent in technology, healthcare, and other specialised sectors.

Advertisement

Employers can now submit new Labor Condition Applications (LCAs) for H-1B visas and track ongoing cases through the online portal. The restart also covers Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) labor certifications — the first step for US employers sponsoring foreign nationals for permanent residency. Both processes ensure that hiring foreign workers does not negatively impact wages or working conditions for US employees.

“OFLC's FLAG system is now accessible and permits system users to prepare and submit new applications as well as submit and receive information associated with their applications pending a final determination,” the DOL said in a notice released Friday.

While the department did not officially attribute the shutdown to funding lapses, media reports have linked the disruption to expired appropriations during the federal government shutdown.

Advertisement

The outage left employers unable to submit new or pending wage requests and certification applications for nearly four weeks. The DOL acknowledged that it expects slower processing times as the agency works through the backlog.

“We do anticipate increased requests for stakeholder assistance, and this means some stakeholders may experience longer than normal processing and response times,” the department said. “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience as OFLC transitions back to full operational status.”

The pause had wide-ranging effects across industries that rely heavily on foreign professionals, particularly Indian nationals, who account for nearly 70% of all H-1B recipients. Many employers expressed concern over delayed filings, which can impact visa renewals and legal work authorisations.

Advertisement

As of July 2025, several PERM cases filed as early as March 2024 were still awaiting resolution. Officials now face a significant backlog, though DOL said it is “taking all steps necessary” to resume full operations and will continue issuing technical assistance notices to employers as needed.

The restoration of services offers relief to thousands of applicants and employers who have faced uncertainty during the government’s temporary freeze, even as longer-term delays are expected in clearing the accumulated caseload.