US student visas for Indians drop 69% in 2025, from 41k to almost 12k; Social media vetting to be blamed?

Visa approvals drop sharply before the fall semester

State Department figures show that 12,776 F-1 visas were issued to Indian students during June–July 2025, compared with 41,336 visas during the same period in 2024.

Monthly data illustrate how quickly the numbers fell. In June 2025, consulates approved 10,695 visas, but the figure dropped dramatically to 2,081 in July and 2,389 in August.

The contrast with earlier years is stark. June 2024 alone recorded 26,731 visas, while June 2023 saw 40,224 visas issued to Indian students.

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The F-1 visa allows international students to pursue full-time education at accredited US colleges and universities. It also enables graduates to participate in the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, which permits work in the United States for up to three years in STEM fields and often serves as a stepping stone to longer-term employment visas.

Post-pandemic boom begins to fade

The decline comes after several years of strong growth following the reopening of international travel after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Approvals for Indian students during June and July rose from 40,194 in 2021 to 62,229 in 2022, before reaching a high of 72,027 in 2023.

Numbers began easing in 2024, when 41,336 visas were issued during the same months. The much steeper fall in 2025 now signals what could become one of the sharpest slowdowns in recent years.

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Early signs of decline earlier in 2025

The downward trend had already begun earlier in the year.

Between March and May 2025, consulates issued 9,906 F-1 visas to Indian students, the lowest number for those months since the pandemic and a 27% decline from the previous year.

By the time the summer visa season arrived, the slowdown had intensified significantly.

Tighter screening and visa interview pause

The fall in visa approvals followed a series of immigration measures introduced under President Donald Trump’s administration.

In late May 2025, the US State Department temporarily paused student visa interviews, resuming them only on June 18.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the pause was introduced to prepare for expanded screening procedures.

These included greater scrutiny of applicants’ social media activity. Soon afterwards, the US Embassy in India instructed applicants for F, M and J category visas, which cover students and exchange visitors, to set their social media accounts to public so officials could review them during the vetting process.

Applicants were also required to provide details of all social media usernames used over the previous five years.

China also sees decline but remains ahead

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Chinese students also experienced a fall in visa approvals during the same months, though the reduction was smaller.

Between June and July 2025, 17,025 visas were issued to Chinese students, representing a 56% decline compared with 2024.