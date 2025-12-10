US visa changes: New H-1B visa social media rules spark panic among Indians; Embassy reschedules interviews

A new US State Department rule mandating social-media visibility for H-1B workers and their H-4 dependents has sparked widespread concern within Indian immigrant communities, which constitute a substantial share of the nation’s high-skilled visa holders.

Effective December 15, the policy aims to enable visa officials to review public posts on platforms such as X, Instagram, and LinkedIn during vetting, raising concerns among immigration lawyers that even routine remarks or resume details could invite extra scrutiny.

Concerns rise for Indians

Indians constitute a sizable majority of H-1B approvals and a dominant portion of H-4 EAD holders, according to industry observers, many of whom have established careers, mortgages and schooling for their children under a stable legal status.

Legal experts warn that the mandate could intensify anxiety among applicants, as consular officers are designated to evaluate public social media activity as part of the visa decision process.

The shift has begun affecting corporate planning. Tech companies employing large Indian workforces are advising their staff to review profiles, refrain from posting political content, and use professional email addresses for visa petitions.

Media reports indicate disruptions at Indian consulates are already evident, with some visa interviews cancelled or postponed, and appointments in cities like Hyderabad and Chennai rebooked for March 2026. The delays have left new hires unable to commence roles, families separated by distance, and travellers stranded after short visits for personal reasons.

US Embassy reschedules visa appointments

Meanwhile, in a fresh warning issued to Indian US visa applicants, the US Embassy in India has advised candidates to check their appointment dates for any rescheduling and to arrive on the scheduled day.

In a post on X, the embassy wrote, " ATTENTION VISA APPLICANTS - If you have received an email advising that your visa appointment has been rescheduled, Mission India looks forward to assisting you on your new appointment date. Arriving on your previously scheduled appointment date will result in your being denied admittance to the Embassy or Consulate."

The warning comes amid a series of fresh changes for US visa applicants across several categories.