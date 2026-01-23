US visa backlog worsens: Indian H-1B applicants see interview dates now pushed to 2027

Indian H-1B visa holders are facing mounting uncertainty as visa stamping delays that began in December have now stretched into 2027, with no fresh interview slots opening and previously scheduled appointments being repeatedly deferred.

Several social media posts have surfaced, in which users are complaining that their already delayed visa appointments are being postponed further.

Immigration experts say the situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon, and are advising H-1B workers currently in the US to avoid travelling to India for visa stamping, as interview dates continue to get pushed further out.

H-1B crisis deepened starting December 2025

The crisis first surfaced in December, when hundreds of H-1B visa holders travelled to India for scheduled visa stamping appointments, only to be informed that their interviews had been deferred to 2026 after US consulates began enhanced social media vetting. Since then, the delays have worsened.

Applicants who originally had interview dates in January and February have now received emails from their respective consulates informing them that their appointments have been rescheduled to April–May 2027.

Applicants vent frustration online

As official communication remains limited, many affected applicants have taken to social media to document the scale of the disruption.

One Reddit user wrote:

“Just received an email that my Feb 18, 2026 H-1B visa renewal appointment in Chennai, India has been rescheduled to May 24, 2027. Anyone else received similar reschedules?”

Others responded with similar experiences: “Same. Rescheduled to April 2027,” said one user. “Feb 18, 2026 counsellor interview rescheduled to may, 2027! What a joke…” commented other.

Another widely shared post described the situation as an “H-1B / H-4 Visa Interview Deadlock in India,” noting that since the policy change in mid-December, “there are almost no regular H-1B or H-4 visa interview slots available in India.”

The post added that while some applicants mention emergency or expedited slots, “most families cannot apply for emergency requests without first securing a regular slot.”

Families stranded, livelihoods disrupted

According to applicants and immigration experts, the delays have left many families in limbo.

“H-1B workers stranded after travelling for visa stamping,” the post said, adding that spouses and children are being separated, children are missing school, and some workers are facing loss of income or jobs. Many families also report ongoing emotional and financial stress.

“The biggest concern is the lack of a clear timeline,” the post noted. “Consulates say interview slots are ‘reduced,’ but in reality slots are almost not available at all.”

Each passing week, applicants say, more families are either getting stranded or choosing not to travel at all for fear of being unable to return to the US.

Social media screening slows processing

The delays began on December 15, 2025, when the US introduced mandatory social media screening for employment-based visas. The additional checks add roughly 30 minutes per application, effectively halving the number of interviews consulates can conduct each day.

In a New Year’s Eve post on X, formerly Twitter, the US Embassy in India warned applicants that “violating US immigration law has consequences,” even as interview backlogs stretched to March 2026 and beyond.