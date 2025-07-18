US visa delays hit Indian student plans; 70% may not make it to class this fall

With the fall semester just weeks away, American universities are bracing for a sharp decline in Indian student arrivals, a significant setback following last year’s record numbers. Education consultants in Hyderabad estimate that outbound traffic could drop by as much as 70% this cycle due to a freeze in US visa appointment slots and a surge in rejections.

Sanjeev Rai from Hyderabad Overseas Consultant, told Times of India that most students would typically have completed their visa interviews and prepared for departure by this time of year. However, he said that many are still refreshing the appointment portal daily in search of open slots, calling it the worst visa season in years.

The US State Department had earlier indicated that student visa appointments would be released in phases, but consultants say the process has lacked transparency and consistency. Several students who managed to book interview slots midweek reportedly never received confirmation. Ankit Jain from Window Overseas Education Consultancy suggested that the US authorities might be testing their systems, questioning the logic of opening limited slots without processing confirmations.

Arvind Manduva of I-20 Fever said that consultancies were receiving an overwhelming number of panic calls from students and parents. He estimated an 80% drop in student visa success this cycle and warned that if slots were not released soon, many aspirations could be derailed.

Rejection rates rise on all fronts

Adding to the uncertainty is a significant rise in visa rejections under Section 214B of the US Immigration and Nationality Act, a clause typically invoked when applicants fail to establish strong ties to their home country or intent to return post-studies. Jain noted that even students who had previously been considered straightforward cases, without any problematic content on their social media, were now being denied, with 214B cited in nearly every instance.

India had overtaken China last year by sending over 3.3 lakh students to the United States. This year, however, even students who initiated their visa processes early are being turned away. Ravi Lothumalla from US Admission, a Dallas-based consultancy, said that while the US authorities were not introducing new regulations, they appeared to be enforcing existing scrutiny measures more rigorously, which in turn was filtering out a larger number of applicants.

Meanwhile, the US Consulate General in Hyderabad confirmed that visa slots had resumed. A spokesperson stated that authorities were committed to thoroughly vetting all applicants to ensure they pose no threat to US interests and to verify their eligibility for the visa category requested. Applicants were advised to apply as early as possible and to prepare for longer processing times.