Visa bans for Indians in UK? Tory contender hoping to replace Sunak announces plan to tackle illegal immigration

Robert Jenrick, one of the last four candidates vying to replace Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservative Party, has announced a bold plan to tackle illegal immigration by proposing to "severely restrict visas" for countries that refuse to accept the return of their nationals.

Specifically targeting India and Vietnam, Jenrick emphasised the need for tougher measures in light of the estimated 100,000 Indian nationals believed to be residing illegally in the UK, according to the Times of India.

In 2023, the UK issued 250,000 visas to Indian citizens for work, study, and tourism purposes. However, Jenrick highlighted a stark contrast when he pointed out that only a fraction of illegal migrants were returned, stating, “Returns remain stuck in the hundreds.”

Plans for Increased Deportations

Jenrick outlined a comprehensive five-point plan aimed at amplifying deportations of illegal residents to achieve a fivefold increase. He aims to surpass 100,000 removals annually, asserting, “It is time to play hardball with these countries and refuse to issue visas until they agree to take back their citizens who are living illegally in the UK.”

This proposal arises from a 2021 Memorandum of Understanding between the UK and India which was intended to streamline the return of illegal Indian nationals. However, according to figures from 2023, only 22,807 illegal migrants were removed from the UK, with Indian nationals accounting for approximately 15% of this total.

Visa and Aid Conditionality

In his statements, Jenrick stressed the importance of imposing strict visa restrictions and limiting foreign aid to nations that do not cooperate with repatriation requests. He specifically cited Iraq, Somalia, and Afghanistan as countries that have benefitted from UK aid without engaging in effective return strategies. “The government must stop other countries exploiting our generosity,” he insisted.

As part of his overall strategy, Jenrick also called for new legislation designating Vietnam, Turkey, and Brazil as safe countries, suggesting this would facilitate faster negotiations for the return of illegal migrants. “These are holiday destinations, not war-torn hellholes,” he remarked, adding that withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) could also streamline deportation processes for foreign offenders.