Sri Lanka resumes online visa applications to boost its tourism sector

In order to bolster its dying tourism sector, Sri Lanka has reintroduced its online visa application platform following a suspension of a contentious multimillion-dollar outsourcing agreement that had been awarded to a foreign consortium. The decision comes from the government led by newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who announced the move late Thursday.

The government's reinstatement of the online visa application service aims to streamline the entry process for tourists as the country continues to recover from the financial crisis that impacted its economy in 2022.

Tourists will no longer incur the $25 fee previously imposed by India-based VFS Global, which had secured the visa processing contract in April under the previous administration.

The outsourcing arrangement had come under scrutiny, with rights activists alleging that the contract was awarded in a non-transparent manner. Concerns were raised about the consortium potentially profiting up to $2.75 billion over a span of 16 years.

Moreover, The Sri Lankan government had earlier unveiled a new initiative granting visa-free access to citizens from 35 countries, including India, for a period of six months, set to take effect on October 1. The decision, made by the Cabinet, aims to bolster tourism to the picturesque island nation, according to Harin Fernando, Adviser to the Ministry of Tourism.

In October 2023, Sri Lanka piloted a project offering free visas to travellers from India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand. That initiative expired in March 2024 but has now been expanded to welcome visitors from more nations.