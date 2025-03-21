Visa fraud alert: Agents from Punjab, Haryana under probe after US embassy busts fake visa racket

A major visa fraud targeting the US immigration system has come to light, with Delhi Police registering a case against multiple agents following a complaint from the U.S. embassy. The embassy flagged several cases where agents allegedly helped applicants secure U.S. visas by submitting fake documents and false information.

The case, filed by the Crime Branch on February 27 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, named over 30 suspects, including both visa agents and applicants.

According to the embassy’s complaint, these agents operated mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and other northern states, and were involved in misrepresenting facts, forging documents, and using deceptive means to “cheat” the U.S. government.

“The agents submitted false information in U.S. visa applications and provided fake documents to applicants to deceive the U.S. government and obtain visas using false information and misrepresentation,” the complaint stated.

An internal probe conducted by the embassy between May and August last year revealed a pattern of abuse involving multiple IP addresses, linked to various visa consultants, document vendors, passport delivery points, and education agents. The findings were compiled into a list and submitted as part of the complaint.

In several cases, applicants claimed they were unaware of the forged documents submitted on their behalf, blaming the agents who handled their applications.

The U.S. embassy's complaint comes in the backdrop of a broader immigration crackdown under the Trump administration, which has been aggressively targeting immigrants entering the country illegally. Since President Trump took office two months ago, thousands have been deported, and scrutiny of visa applications has intensified.

The embassy’s action has also highlighted the extreme lengths to which some individuals go to reach the U.S., including taking dangerous routes through multiple countries and treacherous terrain, with many losing their lives in pursuit of the so-called American dream.

The case is currently under investigation, Delhi Police officials confirmed.