Visa fraud! Kerala government takes action against EB-5 visa hiring scams

Despite increased awareness and campaigns against visa fraud, the issue remains rampant, capturing headlines for all the wrong reasons.

On October 19, Bijoy Thomas, a 51-year-old resident of Kakkanad, was arrested by Edathua Police in Kerala. He faces serious allegations of defrauding 34-year-old Thalavady resident Sharanya, who tragically took her own life after reportedly losing around Rs 65 lakh, Business Standard reported.

In response to similar growing threats, the Kerala government announced on Friday the establishment of a specialized task force aimed at tackling the rising complaints of illegal recruitment and visa fraud. Under the leadership of Dr. K. Vasuki, Secretary of the Department of Expatriate Affairs, this initiative is part of NORKA's "Operation Shubhayatra," intended to protect the rights and welfare of Keralites abroad.

The newly formed task force will comprise:

- The Chief Executive Officer of NORKA Roots- Officers from the Protector of Emigrants in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam- The Superintendent of Police from the NRI CellMeetings are planned to occur monthly to evaluate the progress of investigations related to visa fraud.

Recent statistics from the Kerala state police reveal a disturbing trend, with 795 cases of visa fraud registered in 2023 alone. The problem extends beyond Kerala; last week, a businessman from Ranip, Gujarat, was allegedly scammed out of Rs 3.10 crore by two individuals promising an EB-5 visa, a U.S. program that grants investors and their families the right to live and work in the United States.

Fraudsters have increasingly exploited the EB-5 visa pathway, becoming a scam target. In another alarming case, Gujarat police received two separate complaints involving a Canada visa scam totalling Rs 59 lakh.

One incident reported alleged misconduct by Umiya Overseas Consultancy in Kudasan, which purportedly swindled a woman of Rs 25 lakh. Meanwhile, Jaydeep Patel from Sabarkantha was deceived into paying Rs 34 lakh to Atlantic Study Overseas, a consultancy based in Mumbai, in hopes of a move to Canada. After completing his IELTS exam, Patel abandoned himself as the consultancy ceased all communication.