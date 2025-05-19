'Will cut off alien smuggling networks': US announces visa curbs on Indian travel agency owners for aiding illegal immigration

The United States on Monday announced visa restrictions on owners, executives, and senior officials of Indian travel agencies allegedly involved in facilitating illegal immigration into the country. The move is part of Washington's effort to crack down on human smuggling and trafficking networks originating from South Asia.

"The Department of State is taking steps today to impose visa restrictions on owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies based and operating in India for knowingly facilitating illegal immigration to the United States," the State Department said in a statement.

Officials from Mission India, including the Consular Affairs and Diplomatic Security Service, are actively working across the US Embassy and its consulates to identify those aiding unlawful migration, the department said. "Mission India's Consular Affairs and Diplomatic Security Service work every day across our Embassy and Consulates to actively identify and target those engaged in facilitating illegal immigration and human smuggling and trafficking operations."

The visa restrictions are intended to disrupt the networks that promote and profit from illegal migration. "We will continue to take steps to impose visa restrictions against owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies to cut off alien smuggling networks," the department added.

The US also stressed the broader goal behind the move, stating: "Our immigration policy aims not only to inform foreign nationals about the dangers of illegal immigration to the United States but also to hold accountable individuals who violate our laws, including facilitators of illegal immigration."

Reinforcing its commitment to the rule of law, the department said, "Enforcing U.S. immigration laws and policies is critical to upholding the rule of law and protecting Americans." Importantly, the policy is not limited to visa applicants alone. "This visa restriction policy is global and even applies to individuals who otherwise qualify for the Visa Waiver Program," the department clarified.

