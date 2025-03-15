'You should not be in this country...': Indian student at Columbia University ousted from US over Hamas support

Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian PhD student at Columbia University, has left the United States after her student visa was revoked over allegations of supporting Hamas. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that Srinivasan used the CBP Home App to self-deport on March 11, days after her visa was canceled.

Srinivasan, pursuing a doctorate in Urban Planning, had her F-1 visa revoked on March 5. DHS accused her of "involvement in activities supporting Hamas" and "advocating for violence and terrorism," adding that it had video evidence of her using the app to report her departure.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem commented, "It is a privilege to be granted a visa to live and study in the United States of America. When you advocate for violence and terrorism, that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country. I am glad to see one of the Columbia University terrorist sympathisers use the CBP Home app to self-deport."

The CBP Home App, introduced on March 10, lets individuals staying illegally in the U.S. self-report their intent to leave. DHS stated, "The app gives individuals the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don't, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return."

Separately, Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian student from the West Bank, was arrested by ICE HSI Newark for overstaying her F-1 visa, which was terminated in January 2022 for lack of attendance. Kordia had previously been arrested in April 2024 for participating in pro-Hamas protests at Columbia University.

In a broader move, the Trump administration has pulled about USD 400 million in federal grants and contracts from Columbia University, citing the university's "continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students." Secretary of Education Linda McMahon stated, "Since October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, Jewish students have faced relentless violence, intimidation, and anti-Semitic harassment on their campuses -- only to be ignored by those who are supposed to protect them." She added, "We demonstrate to Columbia and other universities that we will not tolerate their appalling inaction any longer."

Meanwhile, Mahmoud Khalil, a U.S. permanent resident of Palestinian heritage and Columbia University graduate, was arrested for leading anti-Israel protests on campus. He is now in immigration detention in Louisiana.

Columbia University's Judicial Board has also announced "multi-year suspensions, temporary degree revocations, and expulsions" for students involved in last spring's Gaza demonstrations and the occupation of Hamilton Hall. The university added, "Columbia is committed to enforcing the University's Rules and Policies and improving our disciplinary processes."