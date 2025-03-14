‘Very good chance...’: Donald Trump says Russia-Ukraine war could end after ‘productive’ talks with Putin

US President Donald Trump said on March 14 that discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin had been “very good and productive,” raising hopes for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end — BUT, AT THIS VERY MOMENT, THOUSANDS OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS ARE COMPLETELY SURROUNDED BY THE RUSSIAN MILITARY, AND IN A VERY BAD AND VULNERABLE POSITION. I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II. God bless them all!!!”

Related Articles

Putin has expressed support for a ceasefire but remains cautious about its execution. Speaking at a press conference in Moscow on March 13, he acknowledged the importance of stopping the fighting but stressed that any truce must address the root causes of the conflict. He also pointed out logistical and strategic concerns, particularly as Russian forces continue their offensive in the Kursk region.

“But there are nuances,” Putin said. “If we stop hostilities for 30 days, what does that mean? That everyone who is there will go out without a fight?… How will supervision (of the ceasefire) be organized? These are all serious questions.”

To navigate these complexities, Putin suggested a direct conversation with Trump, stating, “I think we need to talk to our American colleagues... Maybe have a phone call with President Trump and discuss this with him.”

Trump, in turn, warned Russia of severe consequences if it refused the ceasefire deal. “We could do things very bad for Russia. It would be devastating for Russia. But I don't want to do that because I want to see peace, and we're getting close to maybe getting something done,” he said.

US negotiators are now heading to Moscow for further discussions. While Trump did not reveal specifics, the White House confirmed that special envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to Russia later this week.

Trump’s diplomatic push follows a heated exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House over US policy on the war. After the dispute, Trump temporarily froze military aid and intelligence-sharing with Ukraine, restoring support only after Kyiv agreed to the proposed 30-day ceasefire.

Despite the challenges, Putin welcomed Trump’s efforts. “The idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it,” he said. “But there are issues that we need to discuss. And I think we need to talk to our American colleagues as well.”