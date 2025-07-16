From smart to truly intelligent: Reimagining smartphones in the age of AI

There are moments in technological evolution that do more than enhance devices -- they redefine how we live, create, and connect. The shift from feature phones to smartphones was one such leap. Today, we are no longer standing at the cusp; we’re already deep into the next big transition -- the infusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI), especially Generative AI, into the fabric of our smartphones.

This is no longer about speed upgrades or incremental features. Smartphones are evolving from reactive tools into intelligent, adaptive companions that are capable of learning user behaviour, anticipating needs, and enhancing experiences in deeply personal and intuitive ways.

Why AI, and why now? Recent research from Counterpoint shows that over 59% of global smartphone users plan to upgrade to AI-enabled devices within a year. In India, Gen Z and millennials are rapidly adopting AI, signalling a shift in what users expect from their devices.

Today’s smartphone users aren’t just looking for processing power or sleek displays -- they expect intelligence. They want devices that understand context, communicate naturally, assist creatively, and eliminate everyday friction.

From stylised selfies and generative photography to real-time voice translation and AI writing assistants, the shift is clear: users no longer want information alone; they want understanding.

Why Smartphones Are the Natural Hub for AI

The smartphone remains the most personal and intimate device in daily use. It wakes users up, manages calendars, captures memories, and facilitates work and communication. Its ubiquitous presence makes it the ideal host for AI evolution.

With advances in on-device AI processing, smartphones are now capable of executing complex tasks locally without needing constant cloud connectivity. This not only ensures faster performance and reduced latency but also significantly enhances user privacy and personalisation.

AI is no longer an added layer; it is becoming foundational to the smartphone experience. From contextual UI adaptation to predictive cross-device collaboration, the future of mobile AI is already underway.

The Three Pillars of AI-Driven Smartphone Experiences

1. Camera: From Lens to Creative Partner

The smartphone camera has always been a cultural touchpoint, a tool for capturing everything from everyday moments to professional-grade content. With Generative AI, the camera is now transforming into a creative collaborator.

For instance, users can take a simple portrait and watch the frame extend automatically, with lighting adjusted and personal styles applied, without needing any third-party app. AI now handles background correction, scene recognition, and real-time noise reduction to turn photography into a seamless, artistic experience.

Emerging features include dynamic lighting simulation before capture, frame reconstruction using nearby data, and multi-angle renderings from a single perspective. These advancements mark a shift from image capture to image creation.

2. Productivity: Smarter Workflows, Less Effort

Smartphones are now our offices, classrooms, and creative studios. AI enhances this role by handling repetitive tasks and simplifying decision-making.

Examples include AI assistants that draft emails in a user’s tone, summarise meetings on the fly, and translate multilingual conversations in real time. Some devices are now capable of contextual adjustments based on user schedules, offering nudges and suggestions that align with daily workflows.

The outcome is a new standard of productivity, one where the device handles the operational layer, allowing users to focus on ideation, decision-making, and execution.

3. Performance: Intelligence That Works in the Background

The most transformative AI functions are often the least visible. Integrated AI chips are revolutionising how smartphones manage power, thermal conditions, and app switching.

Modern AI engines dynamically adjust refresh rates, memory allocation, and energy consumption, ensuring optimal performance under changing conditions. Some models offer self-optimising capabilities, where the phone learns usage patterns over time and proactively prevents slowdowns, even correcting potential faults before they affect user experience.

This kind of silent intelligence is reshaping expectations around reliability, speed, and longevity.

Human + AI: A Future of Collaboration, Not Replacement

A growing concern in the AI discourse is whether machines will eventually replace the human role in creativity, decision-making, or emotional intelligence. The reality is far more collaborative.

AI -- as it stands and as it is evolving -- lacks the capacity for empathy, ethical nuance, emotional reasoning, and contextual judgment, elements that remain uniquely human. AI’s role is not to replace but to amplify. It enhances the human voice, accelerates productivity, and unlocks creativity, but always under human direction.

For instance, when AI rewrites a message, it does so in the tone chosen by the user. When it organises schedules or drafts documents, it operates from user input. It is a co-pilot, not a commander.

The future is not “AI vs Human,” but “AI with Human” -- a partnership that enhances efficiency without compromising individuality, intent, or purpose.

Democratising AI: Intelligence for All

As AI becomes foundational to smartphones, inclusion becomes essential. At OPPO, we’re making this a reality through our ‘AI for All’ initiative -- with a bold goal to bring generative AI features to 100 million users by 2025.

With focused efforts across AI Productivity, Creativity, and Imaging, supported by 5,800+ global AI patents and collaborations with leaders like Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm and MediaTek, we are delivering practical, secure, and inclusive AI experiences across devices and markets.

From capturing fleeting moments to managing our day, from learning new skills to connecting across continents, AI is not just enhancing the smartphone -- it’s reimagining its purpose. The future of mobile technology lies in seamless, embedded intelligence that learns, evolves, and responds.

The smartphone is no longer just smart. It’s becoming truly intelligent -- a thoughtful, responsive, and empowering companion in the age of AI.

(Views are personal; the author is Head of Product Strategy at OPPO)