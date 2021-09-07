Local to global: How companies can leverage social media campaigns to build brand loyalty

One of my favourite influencers who I follow religiously is Trinny Woodall, the model turned entrepreneur who keeps appearing on my social media feed with her styling tips.

And before I knew it, I found myself on her website checking out the makeup range from TRINNY LONDON.

In a world where social media and e-commerce have crossbred to give birth to social commerce, one wouldn't bat an eyelid before buying products from a company that doesn't necessarily sit on the same hemisphere as them.

The hallowed portals of Google as the gateway for all intended customers were first challenged by Amazon but the pie now has a new competitor in social commerce. As the COVID-19 pandemic redefined the retail sector, reports suggest that social commerce is expected to grow at 30% YOY.

Social media derives its strength from users discovering trends on their platform, they are the resident authority on identifying user interests and targeting them.

So, it only makes sense that players like Facebook and Twitter have now chosen to invest in shopping features on their platforms. While Facebook launched Instagram shops, Snap is also on the anvil along with Tiktok on presenting alternative shopping avenues to their users.

Armed with all the data the social media platforms have, they can give a run for their money to e-commerce giants. And businesses have identified social commerce as an opportunity - swiftly moving to include Messenger and WhatsApp ads for not just customer acquisition but also retention and driving loyalty.

The new Insta feature of 'Swipe up to Shop' has caught every marketer's attention and is sure to be a permanent fixture in all influencer marketing in times to come especially given the influencer could be from any part of the world.

The social commerce sunrise is set to invigorate even further with augmented reality, 3d product catalogues to make virtual trials a hygiene expectation for all brands to serve.

In the native social media world, brands can create immersive, interactive and shareable content that can help in an instant lift in brand scores.

Product search, influencers and digital wallets ensure speed to market for brands and ease of operation which makes social commerce an easy glide for organisations looking to scale organically and inorganically.

With group buying deals, gaming-led challenges and interactive ads, social commerce is now a legitimate channel for geographical expansion for new-age brands that create for global citizens.

The Amazon global selling platform is a model that's set to be replicated by the social media companies and very soon if there is a treasured item that a customer loves, all they would have to do is visit the social media pages and order directly from the source.

So, in addition to impulse posting, social media will help drive drudgery away from its customers' lives, not just through content but also a holistic retail therapy.

(The author is Vice-President Marketing at DaMENSCH, an essential wear brand for men.)