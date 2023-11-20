Making cities smart: Why India needs to embrace this new technology to rapidly transform its urban space 

Building Information Modeling (BIM) heralds a paradigm shift in project planning, design, and management. BIM's prominence in the industry also reshapes Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) curricula and course delivery. Adapting to this transformative technology is essential to ensure that future graduates are equipped with the necessary skills to be competitive in the job market. Industry stakeholders have largely supported integrating BIM into AEC curricula, recognising its potential to enhance collaboration, reduce errors, and improve overall project efficiency.

BIM’s global fanfare

As urbanisation accelerates and smart cities take centre stage, the focus on BIM implementation has intensified. Embracing BIM allows a country to fortify its infrastructure foundation, positioning itself as a model for others to follow. Countries like the UK, US, China, Singapore, UAE, Denmark, Germany and France are leading the charge in BIM adoption, which has set impressive examples for the rest of the world.

According to a 2023 Global BIM survey, over 300 projects in the UK, US, Germany, France, China, Japan, Korea, and Singapore are currently underway where BIM technology has been used. From New York City's iconic One World Trade Center to Singapore's luxurious Marina Bay Sands, and Shanghai Tower, China's tallest skyscraper, BIM technology has left an indelible mark on the global architectural landscape. Beijing Daxing International Airport, one of the world's largest airports, and Vancouver House, an innovative residential skyscraper, both showcase the precision and efficiency enabled by BIM. Meanwhile, architectural wonders like The Louvre Abu Dhabi and Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris owe their unique designs to BIM's capacity to manage complex geometries. In the healthcare sector, Australia's Royal Adelaide Hospital stands as a testament to BIM's role in creating state-of-the-art facilities. These remarkable buildings underscore the transformative impact of BIM technology on architectural design, construction, and project management worldwide.

BIM is booming in India

India has not only grabbed the opportunity to integrate BIM technology in its infrastructural development plans but also has become a leader in adopting and implementing the technology in sectors like architecture, engineering and construction. The early trend of adopting BIM technology has been received well by both the public and business sectors, and many players have already made inroads at utilising the technology in major projects.

The BIM technology is being used at full throttle in accomplishing the Smart Cities Mission, Metro Rail expansions, and construction of industrial corridors. The nation has started to reap the benefits of the technology as it has reduced construction costs by 15 per cent and construction time by 30 per cent, which has enhanced overall efficiency, as stated by the Global BIM Survey 2023. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Phase IV project is one of the best examples of a large-scale project successfully using BIM technology. Other key projects where BIM technology has been successfully used include the Mumbai International Airport Terminal 2 (T2), Bengaluru International Airport, and the Statue of Unity. With so many development projects already underway, the road ahead seems promising for India and its development goals. As per a 2023 report by Market Research Future, India’s BIM market is expected to reach $1.35 billion by 2024. Not surprisingly, the Government of India has already mandated the use of BIM technology in several current and future public projects, the most significant example being the Indian Railway Infrastructure development plans.

BIM: Paving the Innovation Path for a Tech-ready Future!

Integrating BIM with other cutting-edge technologies like AI, IoT, and AR/VR offers many benefits for the AEC industry. One of the key advantages is providing clients with a better understanding of proposed designs. By leveraging AI and AR/VR capabilities, clients can visualise projects immersively, fostering more transparent communication and strengthening the client-team design relationship. This integrated approach also improves overall design solutions, as AI-powered algorithms can analyse vast amounts of data and offer valuable insights for optimising design efficiency. With faster decision-making and reduced design changes throughout the process, the synergy between BIM and these technologies streamlines project workflows, resulting in more successful and efficient construction projects.

Careers with BIM

The introduction of BIM has not just facilitated the infrastructure development plans and goals but has also opened up new doors for young and experienced professionals to make a significant jump in their careers. Architects can now venture into the roles of a BIM Specialist/Coordinator, BIM Manager/Director, BIM Modeler, BIM Consultant, or Sustainability Specialist. Engineers can also choose from a similar range of roles, including BIM Engineer/Modeler, Coordinator, Structural BIM Engineer, etc. Some ‘advanced beginner’ or ‘competent’ level knowledge in BIM would boost one's compensation by 20-25 per cent.

BIM as a transformative force in the AEC industry

The global manufacturing community has overwhelmingly embraced BIM as the future of project management, with 78 per cent of manufacturers acknowledging its transformative impact on the AEC industry. BIM's profound influence has been instrumental in optimising project efficiencies and significantly cutting project management costs. By adopting BIM's central data model approach, firms experience streamlined operations throughout the project lifecycle, eliminating data silos and enhancing collaboration across different software packages. This cohesive integration has proven to be a game-changer, empowering manufacturers to achieve their goals and objectives more precisely and successfully. As BIM continues to reshape the AEC landscape, its importance as a cornerstone of modern project management cannot be overstated.

Views are personal. The author is CEO and co-founder, Novatr