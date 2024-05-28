RBI's record dividend to govt: Will it be a game changer for bond market investors?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made a historic move, announcing a staggering dividend of ₹2.11 lakh crore to the Government of India for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Positive Impact on Bond Yields

The RBI's announcement had an instant effect on the bond market. The benchmark 10-year bond yield swiftly dropped by five basis points (100 basis points = 1 percentage point), settling at 6.99%. This seemingly modest decline, however, carries immense significance—it pushed the yield below the critical 7% threshold, a level not seen in nearly a year, and we expect the yield to be below 7% in the coming months as well. Moreover, the recent inclusion of Indian government bonds in global bond indices has further bolstered this positive sentiment. International investors will be closely monitoring these developments.

Government's Strategic Choices and Their Impact

The government now faces a key decision. It would be interesting to see how the government uses the excess dividend. It can utilise the excess dividend as a potent tool to reduce its reliance on market borrowings. With budgeted borrowings currently standing at a hefty ₹14.13 lakh crore, utilising the dividend to offset part of the fiscal deficit could provide much-needed relief in the bond market.

Investors keenly await the government's move, hoping for a softer yield environment. The bond market responds to fiscal policy decisions, and any reduction in borrowing requirements could ease yields.

Alternatively, the government can deploy the funds for growth initiatives. Whether directed toward infrastructure, healthcare, or education, strategic investments have a multiplier effect on the economy. The government's choice will shape the trajectory of the bond market in the coming months.

US Fed Rate Cut Delay: A Global Factor

While the impact of the RBI's dividend announcement is primarily felt domestically, it's crucial to acknowledge the potential influence of other global events. If the US Federal Reserve goes ahead with the rate cuts, the interest rate differential between the U.S. and India could widen. This could attract capital flows to the U.S., potentially leading to outflows from emerging markets like India. This could possibly trigger RBI’s revaluation of possible rate cuts in India.

The RBI's record dividend is a beacon of optimism for the bond market. It signals confidence in India's economic prospects and encourages investment. As the government deliberates its next move, investors will scrutinise its impact on yields and overall market dynamics. Staying informed about global macroeconomic trends, including the Fed's actions, remains paramount for prudent investment decisions.

Views are personal. The author is Chief Growth Officer, AI Growth Limited (Parent company of altGraaf).