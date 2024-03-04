The future of skills: Technological disruptions need to be embraced and not feared, says top Infosys exec

In today’s fast-paced business environment, technology is advancing at an unprecedented pace, threatening to leave behind those who are unable to keep up. As industries are reshaped by the innovations and competition gets fiercer than ever, organizations must equip their teams with the skills necessary to ride the waves of the latest technological advancements. Complacency is the enemy, as it can result in the businesses fading into obsolescence.

Reinventing itself in step with the technologies and trends relevant to its business is now a necessity for every organization. Addressing this need calls for a systematic approach. At Infosys, we have devised a framework known as the “Digital Pentagon” that offers a framework for categorizing new and existing technologies and facilitates a streamlined process for the reskilling and upskilling of our workforce.

The Digital Pentagon has five categories, each with their own distinct skill sets.

Insight: Making informed decisions to drive effectiveness.

Innovate: Constructing new models to boost business outcomes.

Accelerate: Harnessing automation to enhance efficiency.

Assure: Safeguarding and improving compliance.

Experience: Prioritizing 'human ware' to increase stakeholder satisfaction.

The framework helps us align skills with each category and scan the horizon to reassess and adjust our skills inventory. At Infosys, we categorize skills into three horizons – Skills of Yesterday (Past), Skills of Today, and Skills of the Future. This three-tiered approach enables us to continuously recalibrate and refine our skills focus.

Technologies on the horizon, such as Generative AI, have the power to transform our perception of work, workforce, and the workplace. As such, the demand for “full stack” engineers, who have a comprehensive understanding of all aspects of technology, is set to soar. Learnability, or the ability to quickly learn and adapt, is emerging as another critical skill for future hires.

In an increasingly diverse and inclusive workplace, comprising a multi-generational workforce, it is very important to recognize that each learner is unique and offer a variety of learning methods to cater to their individual needs. The mix should include nano and micro-learning modules as well as blended, self-paced, and instructor-led training.

The future of work is unequivocally centered around skills – a trend that was highlighted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The world will always need creators and consumers of technology. To stay relevant, businesses must invest in nurturing both types of employees.

While technical skills are undoubtedly crucial, there is also growing appreciation for individuals who demonstrate adaptability and agility in learning. Skills such as adaptability, resilience, and effective communication, too, will see a surge in demand. As the pace of change accelerates, the ability to learn, unlearn, and relearn becomes the most valuable skill. Whether it involves collaboration between humans or between humans and machines, the future will favor those who proactively pursue learning and demonstrate adaptability. The evergreen skill for all is to be a lifelong learner.

Views are personal. The author is Group Head, Human Resource Development, Infosys