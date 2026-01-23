The Green Algorithm: Making AI energy-smart

Digital development is entering a phase where compute capacity and infrastructure resilience are central to planning, as the country positions itself not just as an AI adopter but as a strategic hub in the global compute economy ahead of the India AI Impact Summit (New Delhi, 16–20 February 2026). At the heart of this shift lies the “green algorithm”, an approach that treats energy efficiency, carbon intensity, and grid impact as core design parameters in how AI systems are built and deployed.

By 2030, India’s annual data-centre electricity consumption is estimated to rise from the present 13 TWh to nearly 57 TWh, potentially accounting for close to 2.6% of national power use. This growth is driven largely by GPU-intensive AI systems and hyperscale data-centre expansion. The trend mirrors the global picture: data centres already consume an estimated 415–460 TWh of electricity annually, and forecasts suggest this could double by the end of the decade as AI workloads multiply.

With AI training, inference, and data storage scaling rapidly, electricity has become as fundamental to AI as algorithms or compute. Energy is no longer a background input but a defining constraint and increasingly, a performance metric, shaping how AI systems are architected. Energy efficiency is now as critical a metric as accuracy or speed.

AI workloads are fundamentally more energy-intensive than traditional IT. Servers built for training and inference draw multiple times more power than conventional compute, and the workloads they support are increasingly continuous rather than episodic. Every design decision, from model size and training cycles to inference frequency and deployment location, directly translates into electricity demand. As a result, energy demand curves are starting to shift across all regions that are aggressively investing in AI and data centres, including India’s rapidly emerging digital and compute clusters.

India’s Pivot To Green Compute

Unlike previous waves of digital expansion, India’s upcoming AI-ready data centres are being designed with a “power-first, renewables-first” mindset. This shift reflects a broader recognition that the sustainability of AI cannot be addressed solely through generation capacity. States such as Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have adopted data centre policies that bundle incentives with assured power, open access to renewables, and, in some cases, efficiency-linked benefits. These measures are aligning location choices for AI campuses with renewable corridors, grid-strengthened nodes, and urban innovation districts.

Developers and joint ventures are increasingly anchoring campuses in long-term green power purchase agreements, hybrid solar wind portfolios, and advanced cooling systems to maintain competitive power usage even as rack densities increase. At the system level, this approach is in line with India’s target of 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030 and its net-zero 2070 trajectory, because every incremental gigawatt of AI load must be matched with clean generation, adequate transmission, and flexible resources to keep emissions and costs under control.

Smarter Models, Smarter Energy

The green algorithm extends beyond physical infrastructure into the logic of AI itself. Energy-smart AI is not only about megawatts and large projects; it is also about how models are designed, trained, scheduled, and deployed. Across India’s research ecosystem and startup landscape, there is a visible shift from “bigger at any cost” to “efficient by design”, with a focus on improving the energy consumed per prediction and per task.

Smarter model design is now helping reduce the energy footprint of AI without compromising performance. Techniques like low-rank adaptation allow startups and research institutions in India to fine-tune large models for local languages and specialised use cases without retraining them from scratch, saving significant GPU time and power. In parallel, optimization at the inference stage, where most AI systems consume the bulk of their lifetime energy, is emerging as a critical lever for reducing overall demand.

At the same time, early pilots in carbon-aware scheduling are exploring how non-urgent tasks can run when more renewable energy is available, allowing AI workloads to adapt to grid conditions rather than acting as inflexible, round-the-clock power consumers. This represents a fundamental shift: algorithms that are aware not just of data and compute, but of energy availability and emissions intensity.

As India scales its AI ambitions, the question is no longer whether growth will happen but how responsibly and sustainably it can unfold. Embedding green algorithms into AI development ensures that efficiency is achieved not as an afterthought, but as a foundational design principle. This balance sits at the core of the Planet sutra, one of the three guiding principles (sutras) of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, alongside People and Progress. Through the seven thematic Chakras, the Summit positions sustainability as a measurable outcome, not just a technological milestone.

In this context, the Summit seeks to address the growing gap between rising compute demand and the need for clean and reliable power. By bringing together utilities, hyperscalers, chipmakers, policymakers, researchers and innovators, it aims to move from isolated action to shared frameworks and from 24×7 clean energy supply to transparent carbon accounting.

India’s Dual Transition

India now stands at the intersection of two defining megatrends: AI-driven digitalisation and a once-in-a-century energy transition. To harness these opportunities, India will need to integrate AI innovation with clean-energy planning, treating the green algorithm as a core infrastructure spanning model efficiency, hardware choices, workload scheduling, and data-centre siting. By doing so, the country can not only meet its growing compute demand sustainably but also emerge as a global leader in climate-aligned AI innovation.

(Views are personal; The author is a former member of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission and Former Secretary to the Government of India, Cabinet Secretariat)