When capital leaves and conscience stays: Can Ahimsa bring foreign capital back to India?

What should concern every Indian market participant now is not the Nifty’s level or the rupee’s recent movement. Instead, it is this: in just the first five months of 2026, foreign portfolio investors pulled out ₹2.3 lakh crore from Indian equities — already surpassing the ₹1.66 lakh crore withdrawn in all of 2025. FPI ownership in listed Indian stocks has fallen to a 14-year low of 14.7%. In March 2026 alone, nearly ₹1.2 lakh crore was withdrawn, marking the largest monthly outflow since India opened its equity markets in 1993. The funds are not going back to wallets; they are moving to a very specific destination.

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Between April 1 and April 23, 2026, global fund managers directed roughly $1 billion to South Korea and over $1.5 billion to Taiwan, while cutting back their investments in India. The emphasis is on semiconductor earnings, with TSMC, Samsung and SK Hynix experiencing revenue growth fuelled by the global AI chip cycle. The global IT sector reached a record 36.2% of peak institutional flows in August 2025. India’s share declined sharply to 0.4%, well below its long-term average of 6.3%. In 2025, Taiwan’s benchmark increased by 42%, and South Korea’s by 78%.

India’s answer is not to replicate what Taiwan or South Korea have built over decades of industrial policy. It is to offer what neither can — an investable expression of a civilisational value system, verifiable in methodology and proven in performance. Two of India’s premier exchanges have already moved. Within weeks of each other — BSE on June 17 and NSE on July 11, 2026 — both launched ethical equity indices anchored in Ahimsa, drawing from their broadest universes. No other major emerging market has done this. India has.

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This moment holds strategic importance given the global landscape. By 2022, ESG assets surpassed $30 trillion, and projections suggest they will exceed $40 trillion by 2030. Sustainable funds managed $4.13 trillion in assets in 2025, setting a record. The Parnassus Core Equity Fund, the largest actively managed ESG fund with $26.8 billion in assets, posted a three-year average annual return of approximately 2.5 percentage points above the S&P 500.

The data support the view that ethical screening can enhance returns.

Additionally, under Europe’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, EU pension funds and asset managers must classify their products as Article 8 or Article 9. European institutional investors have shown a preference for these categories in capital allocation. India now provides instruments that can directly support this shift.

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The two indices share a core philosophy but differ greatly in their construction, and these differences shape the investment case. The BSE Saatvik 100 uses a binary exclusion approach at the industry level: companies whose main industry — the segment producing 50% or more of their revenue — conflicts with Saatvik principles are excluded. The index then consists of the top 100 companies by market cap that remain. This methodology is transparent but has a notable gap. For example, a conglomerate with a large leather-goods or animal-products division that accounts for less than 50% of its revenue may still be included if it is classified under its dominant permissible segment. The activity that conflicts with the principles is included not because it is absent, but because it does not constitute the majority of revenue.

The Nifty500 Ahimsa Index intentionally fills this gap. Created in partnership with the Ahimsagain Foundation under the AIM framework, each company in the Nifty 500 is evaluated based on its actual products, services, business practices and supply chain — rather than just its main revenue source. The Foundation assigns each company to one of the Green, Orange or Red categories; only those in the Green category are included, totalling 326 firms as of June 2026, with no limit on the number of constituents. Companies with a significant but less than 50% non-Ahimsa business line that pass the Saatvik screen are placed in the Orange or Red categories and are excluded.

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This screening process goes beyond traditional industry classifications.

The performance record turns this methodological argument into a financial one. As of June 30, 2026, on a total return basis, the Nifty500 Ahimsa Index surpasses the BSE Saatvik 100 across all measured timeframes. The most notable difference is over three years, with a CAGR of 15.68% for Ahimsa compared with 11.29% for Saatvik — a 4.39-percentage-point margin.

Over five years, the gap is 2.00 points; over 10 years, 1.11 points — indicating the advantage remained higher throughout a market cycle. Even in 2026, with both indices in negative territory YTD, Ahimsa declined by only 2.04%, while Saatvik dropped 6.33% — a 4.29-point buffer when FPI stress was at its peak. This consistent gap across all horizons is not by chance but a structural feature arising from the way the indices are constructed.

Blue bars: Nifty500 Ahimsa TR. Red bars: BSE Saatvik 100 TR. CAGR for periods >1 year; YTD is absolute return. Source: NSE Indic

Three reasons explain why the deeper screen yields higher returns.

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First, the AIM classification at the practice level filters out companies with hidden liabilities — such as regulatory overhangs, reputational risks in the supply chain and environmental exposures — that an industry-code filter would overlook. These issues do not appear in quarterly earnings but impact long-term total returns.

Second, the unrestricted universe of 326 constituents allows Ahimsa to access alpha opportunities in mid- and small-cap segments across the entire Nifty 500, unlike the Saatvik 100, which is limited to 100 names.

Third, while the Saatvik 100’s 37% focus on financial services links its performance to the cycle of Indian banks and NBFCs, Ahimsa’s diversified approach — spanning auto, capital goods, IT, telecom and power — offers a steadier, higher-growth trajectory.

Both indices are credible. The Saatvik 100’s 10-year CAGR of 13.60% aligns with the broad BSE 500, and its exclusion list reflects a genuine ethical commitment. For an index designed for institutional investors with Article 8 or Article 9 mandates requiring transparent, expert-backed screening, the methodology’s rigour is paramount — it is everything.

The Nifty500 Ahimsa Index exemplifies this rigour, and its performance shows that such rigour pays off. No other large emerging market has embedded an indigenous philosophical value system into a transparent, rule-based, exchange-governed investable benchmark.

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India now holds that space, with a ten-year track record, growing BRSR disclosures and increasing interest from ETFs or GIFT City vehicles planning to introduce this story to markets in Amsterdam, Singapore and New Jersey. ESG is not a borrowed Western label for India; Ahimsa is deeply Indian, making it perhaps the most durable competitive advantage India has ever included in a prospectus.

(Views are personal; the author is a partner at MCQube)