Start-Up and Down by Taslima Khan

Start-ups plug gaps in online-ticketing market

Taslima Khan

Large online ticketing companies have been grabbing all the attention due to heavy funding by venture capitalists.

 
 

Behind the money, it's actually about going back to school

Fashion acquisitions have worked, this too will

The decision to buy Exclusively is no doubt a smart move for Snapdeal, which has built its marketplace bottom-up, strengthening category after category.
