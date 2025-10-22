Banks shut today in 8 states for Diwali week: Check where services are affected and what to do

Banks in multiple states will remain shut today, Wednesday, October 22, as part of the extended Diwali holiday calendar — with the Reserve Bank of India officially marking it under regional festive closures.

Today’s bank holiday coincides with Govardhan Puja, Bali Pratipada, and in states like Gujarat, also the celebration of Vikram Samvat New Year. The day follows Diwali and is rooted in Hindu traditions honoring Lord Krishna and King Bali — symbolizing devotion, renewal, and self-sacrifice.

States observing the closure today include Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, according to the RBI's regional holiday schedule. These holidays impact physical banking services such as cheque clearance, cash handling, and in-branch operations.

The festive week kicked off with Dhanteras on October 18, followed by Diwali Amavasya and Lakshmi Puja on October 21, and will continue through Bhai Dooj (October 23) and Chhath Puja (October 27-28) in select states.

Here’s a quick snapshot of upcoming bank closures:

October 23: Bhai Dooj, Chitragupta Jayanti – observed in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, UP, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh.

October 27-28: Chhath Puja – observed in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand.

October 31: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary – observed in Gujarat.

While physical branches are closed, digital banking services — including mobile apps, internet banking, and ATMs — remain fully functional.

The RBI advises customers to complete time-sensitive tasks such as loan repayments, RD deductions, or investment maturities in advance, as transactions falling on bank holidays typically shift to the next working day.

For uninterrupted banking access during the festive season, customers are encouraged to rely on online platforms and schedule critical in-branch activities with these closures in mind.