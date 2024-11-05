Chhath Puja 2024 Bank Holiday: Banks closed in these states for 4 days; check schedule for this week

Chhath puja 2024 bank holidays: During the Chhath Puja celebrations, certain states will observe bank holidays for four consecutive days from November 7th to November 10th. This is due to the observance of Chhath Puja on November 7th and 8th, followed by the weekend on November 9th (Saturday) and November 10th (Sunday).

Banks nationwide will be closed during this time, as November 9th is the second Saturday and November 10th is a Sunday. Specifically, on November 7, Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal will have holidays for Chhath Puja, while on November 8th, banks in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya will be closed for the Morning Arghya and Wangala Festival celebrations related to Chhath.

Holiday Schedule for Chhath Puja 2024

November 7 (Thursday): Banks will be closed on the evening of Chhath Puja Arghya in Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

November 8 (Friday): Banks will remain closed for the Chhath Morning Arghya/Wangala Festival in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya.

Other Bank Holidays

November 9 (Saturday): Banks will be closed on the second Saturday of the month.

November 10 (Sunday): Banks will be closed as per the usual Sunday closure.

November bank holidays

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a list of 12 holidays for November 2024, which includes religious festivals, regional events, Sundays, weekends, and other reasons. Customers should note that bank holidays may vary from state to state in India, so it is recommended to verify the holiday schedule with a local bank branch for the most accurate information.

November 15 (Friday): Banks will be closed in several states and regions including Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad—Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar. This is for the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima.

November 17 (Sunday): Banks will be closed on Sunday. Banks are closed on all Sundays.

November 18, all banks will remain closed in Karnataka for Kanakadasa Jayanti.

On November 23, banks in Meghalaya will be closed for Seng Kutsnem. It is also the fourth Saturday of the month.

November 24 is a Sunday.

Bank holidays

Bank holidays in India are classified into three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays, and Account Closing Days. These holidays are determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state governments, considering national and local events, operational needs, religious festivals, and cultural traditions. The RBI announces the holiday schedule on its official website and notifies banks and financial institutions accordingly.

