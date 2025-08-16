From Tesla rides to Hilton stays: Smart credit card hacks that made US trip affordable

For many Indians, a three-week holiday across the United States seems like a luxury that demands years of saving. But Chartered Accountant Mehul Shah showed that with loyalty points, credit card rewards, and smart planning, even a family of four can explore the world without piling on debt.

In July 2025, Shah, his wife, and two children spent 22 days traveling across eight cities in the US and Hong Kong, covering almost 3,000 miles. Summing up the experience on social media, he wrote: “22 days. 3,000 miles. 8 cities. 2 kids. 1 Credit Card Bill. Tesla road trip. Hilton on points. LA sunsets. Vegas nights. Yosemite trails. California hacked, wallets intact.”

Hong Kong detour

The savings began before America. Shah booked a flight with a 12-hour Hong Kong layover, shaving $250 off each ticket. Instead of idling at the airport, the family squeezed in a trip to Disneyland and enjoyed free meals at the Amex Centurion Lounge.

Tesla drive

Arriving in San Francisco, Shah used Amex Platinum benefits to rent a Tesla from Hertz at a 20% discount. The electric car doubled up as entertainment for the kids, who loved its dashboard “giant iPad.” From Monterey’s dramatic cliffs to Big Sur’s winding roads, the family enjoyed California’s coastal beauty at minimal expense. Hotel stays were often free, thanks to Hilton loyalty points and credits.

— The Startup CA (@mehulshahca) August 3, 2025

LA hacks

In Los Angeles, Shah avoided a Rs 16,000 Uber from the airport by taking the LA Metro’s $1.75 rides capped at $5 a day. “A friend who has lived near LAX for decades couldn’t believe we used the metro,” he joked online. Two days at Universal Studios were managed on buy-one-get-one passes, though Shah admitted the Harry Potter wands dented his budget.

San Diego stop

Switching from road to rail, the family opted for a serene Amtrak ride to San Diego. “From LA’s chaos to chamomile,” Shah wrote, contrasting the calm journey with earlier drives. The trip wrapped up with visits to Sea World and San Diego’s waterfront before the family flew home.

Lessons for Indian travellers

Shah’s trip highlights a growing trend: using travel credit cards to maximise rewards and minimise costs. Cards like Axis Bank Atlas, MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank, and Yatra SBI Credit Card are now competing to offer perks such as free lounge access, hotel discounts, forex savings, and complimentary insurance.

For instance, Axis Atlas offers up to 18 free domestic and 12 international lounge visits annually, while the Yatra SBI card provides welcome vouchers worth Rs 8,250 for just a FRs 499 annual fee. Standard Chartered’s EaseMyTrip card and the Ixigo AU card are also gaining popularity with features like free lounge access, discounts on flights, and zero joining fees.

As travel demand surges, Shah’s story shows that with foresight and the right financial tools, luxury family vacations can be enjoyed at surprisingly low costs. His mantra: hack smart, spend less, experience more.