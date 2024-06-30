HDFC Bank launches SmartWealth app: Check features and benefits here

HDFC Bank has introduced 'SmartWealth', a digital investment platform designed to modernize the process of wealth creation through advanced technology.

The SmartWealth comes loaded with features that allow investors not just to make the right investment decisions but also to plan their financial journey. The app, targeted at existing and new investors, democratizes wealth creation and allows users to take control of their financial journey.

SmartWealth is easy to use and has been developed with first-time investors in mind, built with smart intelligence. It comes with pioneering tools that allow users to make the right investment decisions to plan their finances.

With HDFC Bank SmartWealth, users can create SmartJars, allowing them to realize their dreams on schedule. SmartJars gives users personalized portfolio plans which can be modified or paused anytime. Model portfolios on Smart Wealth suggest curated investment baskets for DIY investing based on 25+ years of HDFC Bank’s financial expertise. For users with a diversified portfolio, SmartWealth allows for a consolidated account statement (CAS), downloadable in just three clicks.

SmartWealth also comes with a unique portfolio rebalancing feature, prompting users to change their investment mix in volatile market conditions and keep it in line with their financial plan. The Portfolio Analytics feature on SmartWealth analyses asset distribution and alerts users to overexposure in a particular fund, thereby mitigating risk.

Currently, users can use SmartWealth to invest in mutual funds, open fixed deposits, or create recurring deposits. Investments in insurance, sovereign gold bonds and PPF are in the pipeline, making SmartWealth a one stop solution for wealth services.

HDFC Bank SmartWealth brings wealth services to every Indian and is available to download for free on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.