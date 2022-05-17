HDFC rolls out ‘Spot Offer’ for home loans on WhatsApp; here’s how to apply 

Housing finance bellwether HDFC has launched a first-of-its-kind ‘Spot Offer’ on WhatsApp to provide in-principle home loan approval to buyers within two minutes. The housing finance bellwether has developed this solution on WhatsApp Business Platform in association with Congo AI.

This facility can be availed 24x7 and there is no waiting time for the home loan approval letter, as per the official release. It can be availed by salaried resident Indians.

The release states, “HDFC’s ‘spot offer’ is built on the WhatsApp Business Platform, an enterprise solution that allows businesses to communicate with new and existing customers on WhatsApp in a simple, secure and reliable way.”

How to apply for HDFC’s spot offer for home loan approval

Step 1: Initiate a conversation on HDFC’s WhatsApp number -- +91 98670 00000

Step 2: Provide basic information through conversational flow

Step 3: Provisional/conditional home loan offer letter is generated instantly

Head of WhatsApp India Abhijit Bose said that businesses can build customised solutions to meet their target audience where they want to be met and within the interface they are comfortable with using WhatsApp Business Platforms. He added, “We are excited about the opportunities that HDFC’s new WhatsApp chatbot will unlock for consumers. Such innovations have immense potential to contribute towards financial inclusion in India.”

HDFC Managing Director Renu Sud Karnad said, “Demand for housing in India continues to remain extremely robust. Today, there is a strong desire to be a homeowner and demand for housing continues to be from both, first-time homeowners as well as those moving up the property ladder—generally into larger homes. Affordability today is also better than ever and in India as income levels rise, we will see younger people being able to afford housing sooner in life.”

