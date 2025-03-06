How can gold loans help you build your credit score if you don’t have a good CIBIL score?

Individuals with a low or poor credit history may feel excluded from traditional lending options that heavily rely on credit scores. However, gold loans have emerged as a viable solution for those seeking to manage debt and enhance their credit standing.

According to Sumit Sharma, the founder of Radian Finserv, a low credit score should not be viewed as a dead-end but rather as a temporary obstacle that can be overcome through financial discipline and guidance.

"It is essential to shift the perspective on credit scores from being a barrier to instead being a tool for responsible borrowing. Instances where a low credit score has caused rifts in personal relationships highlight the impact credit history can have on various aspects of one's life," Sharma said.

It is important to recognize that a credit score should not be seen as a barrier when applying for a loan or dealing with financial difficulties due to responsible borrowing practices. While there have been extreme cases where relationships have been affected by low credit scores, this highlights the significant impact that credit history can have on various aspects of life.

Despite the hesitation of banks and financial institutions to lend to those with poor credit histories, gold loans provide an opportunity for individuals to access funds and work towards improving their credit standing. By responsibly repaying a short-term gold loan for personal use, individuals can demonstrate their financial reliability and build trust with lenders.

Maintaining a positive credit score is advantageous as it offers various opportunities; however, factors like bank statements and UPIs also showcase financial reliability. Job changes are common in today's society, and the pandemic has added complexity for many borrowers. Gold loans offer a structured solution to regain financial stability.

Gold loans typically do not rely heavily on credit scores, making them suitable for individuals facing short-term financial constraints.

Short-term gold loans provide greater flexibility compared to long-term options. Timely repayment of installments helps improve credit scores over time, which is beneficial in the long run.

Gold loans for financial recovery

Gold loans, in contrast to personal loans that heavily rely on credit scores, require minimal documentation and offer quick disbursal. This makes gold loans a great option for individuals who:

Need immediate funds despite having a low credit score

Want to rebuild their creditworthiness by making timely repayments

Wish to avoid the lengthy approval processes of traditional lenders.

As financial stability gradually returns post-pandemic, many borrowers are seeking ways to improve their credit standing. A strategic use of a gold loan can serve as a pathway to enhanced financial health, potentially leading to more lending opportunities in the future.

"If you are facing loan rejections because of a low credit score, a gold loan could be the solution to improving your financial situation. It is important to note that building a good credit score takes time and requires consistent financial habits. While a short term loan and timely repayments can offer some relief, it is crucial for borrowers to adopt responsible financial practices to build a strong credit history in the long run," said Sharma.