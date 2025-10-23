New banking reforms from Nov 1: Four nominees, better governance, stronger depositor rights

The Ministry of Finance on October 23 announced a significant reform in the banking sector — allowing customers to nominate up to four individuals in their bank accounts starting November 1, 2025.
The move, the ministry said, is aimed at ensuring “uniformity, transparency, and efficiency in claim settlement across the banking system.” The change comes as part of the Banking Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025, which was notified on April 15, 2025, and introduces 19 amendments across key financial legislations, including the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, and the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.
New nomination rules
Under the new provisions, depositors will have the flexibility to choose between simultaneous and successive nominations:
For lockers and articles kept in safe custody, banks will permit only successive nominations.
To operationalise the reform, the Finance Ministry will soon notify the Banking Companies (Nomination) Rules, 2025, prescribing the process and standard forms for creating or cancelling multiple nominations.
Broader governance & Transparency push
The 2025 amendment is designed to strengthen governance and depositor protection in the banking ecosystem. Besides improving nomination facilities, it aligns various aspects of banking law with evolving regulatory standards and customer needs.
The law also:
According to the Finance Ministry, the broader intent behind the amendment is to enhance governance standards, depositor confidence, and investor protection, while modernising operational frameworks across Indian banks.