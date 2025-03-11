SBI outage: SBI says it is facing technical issues in UPI, mobile banking

The State Bank of India is currently facing disruptions in its online services, especially its its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services and mobile banking. User reports suggest that there are widespread problems with the bank's internet banking and mobile banking services. According to Downdetector, reports of issues peaked around 3:02 pm IST, with over 800 users experiencing difficulties. Mobile banking seems to be the most affected service at 62%, followed by online banking at 32% and online log-in at 6%.

“We are facing technical issues in UPI, due to which customers may face intermittent issues in availing UPI services. UPI services will be resumed by 17:00 hours IST dated 11.03.2025. Customers may continue to use UPI Lite services for uninterrupted service,” SBI stated in its official post.

It added that the services are expected to be restored by 5 PM IST. During this time, the bank recommended that users make use of UPI Lite services for their transactions.