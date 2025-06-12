Ujjivan Rewardz: Ujjivan SFB's new loyalty programme offers points for UPI, bill payments

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited (Ujjivan SFB) has introduced 'Ujjivan Rewardz', a new rewards programme aimed at its resident savings account holders. Announced on 12th June 2025, this initiative is designed to boost customer engagement by rewarding various digital transactions. The programme partners with AdvantageClub.ai to deliver these loyalty solutions, showcasing Ujjivan SFB's commitment to fostering a more personalised banking experience for its clients. This partnership is expected to leverage innovative strategies to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The 'Ujjivan Rewardz' programme enables customers to earn points through a variety of activities, such as account opening, recurring deposits, bill payments, and digital transactions including POS, e-commerce, UPI, NEFT, IMPS, and RTGS. These points can be redeemed for vouchers in categories like lifestyle, shopping, travel, and entertainment. The validity of the points extends up to two years, providing ample opportunity for customers to accumulate and use them beneficially. This extended validity ensures that customers have the flexibility to plan their redemptions according to their preferences.

Ujjivan SFB ensures that the reward system is tailored to the banking needs of its clients by offering reward points on UPI transactions and establishing a low minimum spend threshold for eligibility. This approach not only accentuates customer satisfaction but also aligns with the bank's strategy to enhance digital and financial inclusion. By focusing on these aspects, Ujjivan SFB aims to make banking more accessible and rewarding for its customers.

Advertisement

Hitendra Jha, Head Retail Liabilities, TASC & TPP, said: "Ujjivan Rewardz is a significant step forward in our journey to deliver superior value and experience to our customers. Via this programme, we aim to further accelerate our efforts in driving digital and financial inclusion within the bank by gathering valuable insights from our customer preferences."

Overall, 'Ujjivan Rewardz' stands out as a transparent, customer-centric initiative, reinforcing Ujjivan SFB’s strategic focus on nurturing customer loyalty through impactful engagement. This programme not only supports a robust CASA base but also positions the bank to gain valuable insights into customer preferences, ultimately fostering long-term relationships.