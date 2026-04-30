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What is a Self Help Group (SHG) Savings Account? Here’s how it works, why it matters

What is a Self Help Group (SHG) Savings Account? Here’s how it works, why it matters

An SHG Savings Account is a specialised banking product designed exclusively for registered Self Help Groups. It allows groups to deposit collective savings, manage transactions, and build a financial track record within the formal banking ecosystem.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 30, 2026 4:48 PM IST
What is a Self Help Group (SHG) Savings Account? Here’s how it works, why it mattersA key differentiator is IPPB’s doorstep banking model, powered by India’s vast postal network.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has introduced a dedicated Self Help Group (SHG) Savings Account, aimed at strengthening financial inclusion and supporting women-led groups across rural India. The move aligns with the government’s broader push to formalise grassroots savings and credit systems while improving access to banking services.

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What is an SHG Savings Account?

An SHG Savings Account is a specialised banking product designed exclusively for registered Self Help Groups. It allows groups to deposit collective savings, manage transactions, and build a financial track record within the formal banking ecosystem. IPPB’s newly launched SHG account is structured to remove traditional barriers such as minimum balance requirements, documentation hurdles, and high transaction costs—key challenges for rural groups.

Key features

The account is designed to be simple, affordable, and accessible:

Zero balance, zero charges account
No minimum deposit or monthly balance requirement
Maximum balance limit of ₹2 lakh
Quarterly interest payouts
Free cash deposits and withdrawals
One free account statement per month
No account closure or QR card issuance charges

Additionally, the account is digitally enabled, allowing for simplified onboarding and transaction management.

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Understanding Self Help Groups (SHGs)

Self Help Groups are small, informal collectives — typically comprising 10–20 members, often women — who pool savings and provide loans to each other. These groups play a critical role in rural economic development and are closely linked to initiatives such as the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) and programs supported by NABARD.

Despite their importance, many SHGs still operate partially outside the formal banking system, limiting their access to credit, subsidies, and financial tools. This is where SHG-specific bank accounts become relevant.

Doorstep banking

A key differentiator is IPPB’s doorstep banking model, powered by India’s vast postal network. With over 1.65 lakh post offices—most in rural areas—and nearly 3 lakh postal workers, including Gramin Dak Sevaks, banking services can reach even remote villages.

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This means SHGs no longer need to travel long distances to access banking facilities. Instead, account opening, deposits, and withdrawals can be facilitated locally using biometric devices and mobile platforms.

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Financial inclusion

The introduction of SHG Savings Accounts is not just a product launch—it is a structural step toward deeper financial inclusion. By bringing SHGs into the formal banking system, the initiative enables:

  • Better access to institutional credit
  • Improved transparency in group finances
  • Eligibility for government schemes and subsidies
  • Stronger financial discipline and record-keeping

IPPB MD & CEO R Viswesvaran said the initiative aims to “enable SHGs to participate more actively in the formal financial ecosystem and drive sustainable economic growth.”

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The Bigger Picture

India Post Payments Bank, a 100% government-owned entity, has been at the forefront of last-mile banking since its launch in 2018. With over 13 crore customers and presence across 5.5 lakh villages, it leverages digital infrastructure and the India Stack to deliver paperless and accessible banking.

An SHG Savings Account acts as a bridge between informal group savings and the formal financial system. With zero-cost features and doorstep access, IPPB’s offering could significantly enhance financial participation, especially for women-led groups in rural India.
 

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 4:48 PM IST
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