No more UPI PIN? Pay up to ₹5,000 using fingerprint or Face ID with biometric UPI payments

Biometric authentication is emerging as the next layer of innovation in India’s UPI ecosystem, with ICICI Bank and fintech platforms like PhonePe and CRED rolling out features that allow users to approve payments using fingerprint or facial recognition. The shift is aimed at making digital transactions faster, more seamless, and secure — especially for everyday payments.

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What is Biometric UPI authentication?

Biometric UPI authentication replaces the need to enter a UPI PIN for small-value transactions. Instead, users can authorise payments using device-level verification such as fingerprint scans or facial recognition.

However, in line with regulatory norms, this facility is limited to transactions up to ₹5,000. For higher amounts, PIN-based authentication continues to remain mandatory.

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ICICI Bank’s implementation

ICICI Bank has enabled this feature on its iMobile app, allowing customers to use biometrics for person-to-person transfers, QR-based merchant payments, and online purchases. The feature is available on updated app versions (Android version 30+ and iOS 28.2+), and relies on biometric data already stored securely on the user’s device rather than collecting new data.

Users also have full control — they can enable or disable biometric authentication for specific accounts and switch back to PIN-based approval whenever needed.

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PhonePe and CRED

PhonePe has also introduced biometric authentication for UPI payments, offering a one-touch payment experience. The feature addresses common user pain points such as forgotten PINs and input errors, which often lead to failed transactions. Leveraging smartphone-native security, it reduces risks like PIN exposure in crowded environments.

Importantly, PhonePe allows users to fall back on PIN authentication if biometric verification fails due to issues like poor lighting or sensor limitations. The feature works across use cases including peer transfers, merchant payments, QR scans, and even balance checks.

CRED, in partnership with NPCI, has rolled out a similar biometric UPI capability, signalling a broader ecosystem-wide push toward frictionless and secure payments.

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Why this matters

The introduction of biometric UPI reflects a structural shift in how digital payments are authorised. It reduces friction in high-frequency transactions while improving security by eliminating the need to manually input sensitive credentials.

It also addresses behavioural and operational inefficiencies — such as transaction failures due to incorrect PIN entry—while enhancing user experience in real-world scenarios like retail payments.

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Security and limitations

While biometrics improve convenience, they are not without constraints. Authentication depends on device hardware and environmental conditions. Recognising this, all platforms retain the PIN as a fallback mechanism and for higher-value transactions, ensuring layered security.

The rollout of biometric UPI by banks and fintech players marks a convergence of convenience, regulation, and device-level security. As adoption scales, this could significantly improve transaction success rates and user experience across India’s digital payments ecosystem.

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