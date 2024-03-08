62% of women want to live a peaceful life, and over 42% want to have good work-life balance

A Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance report, titled Women Demographic of the Bajaj Allianz Life India’s Life Goals Preparedness Survey 2023, has found a more than 2X increase in the average number of Life Goals of Indian Women across both metros and non-metros, slightly higher than men. An overwhelming 86% of respondents prioritised work-life balance, followed by children’s education, owning a dream home, health, fitness and travel goals.

The study revealed that providing financial security for the family is the top life goal, with 71% of women prioritising it. The findings also state that 46% of women express uncertainty about realising their life goals, an increase from 39% in 2019, suggesting a confidence gap that is wider than that observed in men. 49% of women seek detailed expert advice for financial planning.

This specialised cohort edition, part of the broader Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance’s Life Goals Preparedness Survey 2023 mapped over 40 life goals across diverse demographics. It offers in-depth insights into how Indian women are navigating their paths towards realising their aspirations amidst evolving societal norms and economic conditions.

Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, “The rise of “me” along with “we” lifegoals amongst the women segment, provides a broad direction for the BFSI ecosystem for meaningfully catering to the changing aspirations. Keeping this in mind, Bajaj Allianz Life has been curating relevant propositions for the women segment, including the women-centric variant for our flagship product or special pricing for term plans”.

Top life goals of women in various categories

Work-life balance, health and travel remain among the top 10 goals

62% of Women want to live a peaceful life and over 42% want to have a good work-life balance

Personal fitness along with travel goals have gained significance in Women’s priority list

To provide for children’s education – 3 in 5 women have this goal

Dream Home – More than 1 in 2 Women have this Goal

Physical and mental fitness is a Life Goal for close to 1 in 2 women in 2023

More than 1 in 3 women want to pursue travel goals

Life insurance is the most preferred investment option for 70% of the Life Goals

49% of women cite the need for expert financial advice

Kantar conducted the Bajaj Allianz Life India’s Life Goals Preparedness Survey 2023 with 1936 people across 13 cities including metros, Tier 1 and emerging Tier 2 cities. Cities covered: North: New Delhi, Ludhiana and Bareilly; East: Kolkata, Patna and Bhubaneswar; West: Mumbai, Surat and Amravati; South: Chennai, Bangalore, Madurai and Guntur.

Per the report, statistically valid insights were gathered through a quantitative approach to provide a holistic understanding of India’s Life Goals. The data collection was done using tablet-based face-to-face interviews, and the survey data was collected in October 2022.