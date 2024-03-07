70% of women identify work-life balance as the main obstacle to career advancement: Hero Vired report

Over 70 per cent of women have identified work-life balance as the key obstacle in preventing career advancement, a report titled ‘Women in Modern Workplaces in India’ by Hero Vired – a LearnTech startup from the Hero Group found.

According to the report, 77 per cent of respondents observed an increase in the representation of women in leadership positions compared to previous years. The findings also indicated that 59 per cent of respondents believe women in today’s workforce have equal opportunities as men, reflecting the changing dynamics towards workplace equality.

Related Articles

Despite these advances, the report revealed persistent biases faced by women in the workplace including lack of growth opportunities, microaggressions and pay disparities were key challenges.

Akshay Munjal, founder and CEO, Hero Vired, said that more work must be done to ensure equal opportunities for women in the workplace. "There is need for continued efforts in fostering a supportive environment, addressing biases and providing avenues for professional development. Amid mounting evidence showcasing the significance of upskilling for women seeking to reintegrate into the workforce after a career hiatus, we recognize the imperative to support their professional journey," he noted.

Eighty-five per cent of respondents believe that upskilling can help women keep pace with opportunities in the modern workplace. Motivated by advancement opportunities and career growth prospects, 65 per cent of women are even inclined to invest in upskilling and career development. However, lack of time was cited as the primary barrier for women pursuing upskilling opportunities, as per 69 per cent of respondents.

The report ‘Women in Modern Workplaces in India’ is based on insights from the survey that reached out to 2 lakh women.