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Does travel insurance cover weather-related illness during foreign trips with children?

Does travel insurance cover weather-related illness during foreign trips with children?

A sudden fever or viral infection during an overseas family holiday can quickly turn stressful, especially when travelling with children. Experts say comprehensive travel insurance can cover doctor consultations and medical treatment abroad, but policy terms matter.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 8, 2026 4:02 PM IST
Does travel insurance cover weather-related illness during foreign trips with children?Routine or preventive check-ups are not included, as travel insurance is meant for unforeseen medical needs during the trip.

I am a 38-year-old marketing professional. We are a family of four traveling to Europe next month, and my child sometimes falls sick when the weather changes. If that happens there, will travel insurance cover the doctor visit, or will it be considered 

Advice by Priya Deshmukh – Head Health Products, Operations & Services, ICICI Lombard

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For families travelling abroad, especially with young children, health concerns during travel are a natural consideration. Travel insurance is designed to cover unexpected medical events during the policy period.

If a child develops a fever, cold, or viral infection due to a change in climate while travelling, it is generally treated as a new and unforeseen illness. In such cases, most comprehensive policies cover medically necessary expenses, including doctor consultations, diagnostics, and prescribed medicines under outpatient (OPD) benefits. For instance, products like ICICI Lombard’s TripSecure+ offer coverage for illnesses or injuries during the trip, subject to policy terms.

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A key distinction arises when an illness is linked to a pre-existing condition, which is typically defined as any illness or condition that was diagnosed, treated, or medically advised within a defined look-back period before the policy began — commonly up to 36 months, depending on the insurer. Coverage here is usually limited to life-threatening emergencies, with insurers covering stabilisation rather than full treatment.

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Routine or preventive check-ups are not included, as travel insurance is meant for unforeseen medical needs during the trip. It’s important for families to review policy definitions carefully, particularly around pre-existing conditions and OPD coverage, so there is clarity when care is needed.

Ultimately, good travel insurance is not just about financial protection; it’s about ensuring that families can focus on their journey with peace of mind, knowing that genuine medical emergencies will be supported appropriately wherever they are in the world.

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What travel insurance usually covers

  • Sudden illnesses such as fever, flu, food poisoning, or infections during the trip
  • Emergency doctor consultations and hospitalisation abroad
  • Diagnostic tests, medicines, and emergency medical procedures
  • Medical evacuation or emergency transportation, if required
  • Coverage for pre-existing diseases is usually restricted to emergency stabilisation only
  • Routine health check-ups, planned treatments, and cosmetic procedures are generally excluded
  • Always check policy limits, deductibles, and country-specific coverage before travelling

Published on: May 8, 2026 4:02 PM IST
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