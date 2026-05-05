BT Explainer: Term Insurance — When to buy, ideal cover, key factors simplified

Term life insurance continues to be the most straightforward and cost-effective way to secure a family’s financial future. Unlike traditional life insurance products, term plans are pure risk covers — offering a payout only in the event of the policyholder’s death during the policy tenure, with no maturity benefit if the individual survives the term.

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For Indian households increasingly focused on financial planning, understanding when to buy a term plan, how much coverage is adequate, and how long the policy should run has become critical.

When should you buy a term plan?

Financial planners consistently recommend buying a term plan as early as possible, ideally when an individual starts earning. The logic is simple: premiums are significantly lower at a younger age and remain fixed throughout the policy tenure.

A term plan becomes essential when financial responsibilities begin—such as supporting dependents, taking a home loan, or planning for children’s education. The earlier one locks in a policy, the more cost-efficient it becomes over the long run.

How much cover is enough?

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A commonly used thumb rule is to opt for a life cover that is 15–20 times your annual income. However, this is only a starting point. The actual coverage requirement should factor in outstanding liabilities (like home or personal loans), future expenses (education, marriage), and the family’s lifestyle needs.

Importantly, the sum assured should be sufficient to replace the policyholder’s income and ensure that dependents can maintain financial stability even in their absence. Experts also advise accounting for inflation and rising healthcare costs while deciding the cover amount.

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Till what age should you stay covered?

Most advisors suggest that term insurance should ideally cover an individual until retirement age — typically around 60–65 years. This is because financial liabilities and income dependency usually decline post-retirement.

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Extending coverage beyond this age significantly increases premiums, as insurers price in higher mortality risk. Moreover, term insurance is designed as a protection tool, not an investment product, making long tenures beyond working years less efficient.

Key features and conditions to note

Term plans offer high coverage at relatively low premiums, making them accessible for a wide range of investors. However, policyholders must carefully review conditions such as claim settlement ratios, exclusions (especially related to pre-existing diseases), and premium payment terms.

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For instance, insurers may deny claims if material health information is not disclosed at the time of purchase. Early and accurate disclosure is therefore critical.

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Here is a list of things you need to keep in mind before buying a term plan👇 pic.twitter.com/E5X6rhGeEj Advertisement May 4, 2026

Additionally, buyers should align policy tenure with their earning years and ensure that nominees are clearly specified to avoid complications during claims.

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The bottom line

Term insurance is often described as the foundation of financial planning. It does not generate returns, but it provides something far more critical—financial security for dependents in case of an untimely event.

For investors, the decision is less about whether to buy a term plan and more about getting the structure right: adequate cover, appropriate tenure, and early entry. In a landscape where financial risks are rising, a well-chosen term plan remains one of the simplest yet most essential tools for long-term protection.