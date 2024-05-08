HDFC ERGO withdraws 3 policies under my:health Suraksha scheme. Check details

HDFC ERGO General Insurance on Wednesday said that it has withdrawn some of its variants of my:health Suraksha health insurance plan from the market. The plans that have been taken off the market are: my:health Suraksha Gold, my:health Suraksha Platinum, and my:health Suraksha Silver plans. It said that policyholders of these health insurance plans will be migrated to another plan of the insurer, CNBC TV18 reported.

HDFC ERGO offers four variants of the my:health Suraksha health insurance policy. Koti Suraksha is unaffected by the recent decision.

HDFC Ergo said the health coverages offered by the four plans will remain active until their renewal date.

HDFC ERGO said it will provide alternative options like Optima Secure and Arogya Sanjeevani to all existing policyholders, including senior citizens, in accordance with its underwriting guidelines.

The insurer said customers whose myhealth Suraksha insurance policies are due for renewal on or after August 7, 2024, can migrate to HDFC Ergo Optima Restore.

Optima restore is a unique health plan that restores your sum insured on partial or complete utilization of your health cover, for your future needs. It has no sub-limit on room rent, meaning you can choose any room without worrying about exceeding a specified limit.

Additionally, the plan offers a restore benefit that doubles the basic sum insured upon complete or partial utilisation. Furthermore, there is a 2x multiplier benefit that doubles coverage after two claim-free years. Lastly, there is an add-on called the protector rider that indemnifies non-payable expenses up to the sum insured at an additional premium.