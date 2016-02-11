HDFC Life launches digital platform 'Memories for Life'

HDFC Life, the third largest life insurer in terms of market share, has launched an innovative digital platform 'Memories for Life' that encourages you to leave more than just money for your family.

'Memories for Life' lets you record video messages or organize a scrapbook full of memories with your loved ones. You can share them with anybody at a date and time of your choice, time limit being up to 10 years.

Sanjay Tripathy, Senior EVP, Head Marketing, Products, Digital & E-commerce, HDFC Life, says "HDFC Life launches this product to meet the new challenges, make more people come online, use of more digital services, and for people who are buying offline, to make them use digital mode so the process becomes more signified for them." He also adds, "This is a new opportunity for us to reinforce our brand promise of 'Sar utha ke jiyo' in our customers' life."

When it comes to family emotions are highly involved and often a lot is left unsaid in the discord for securing the future of your family. This digital platform helps people to create messages that will be delivered to their loved ones at an exact date and time

Tripathy also adds, "We all sometimes want to say something but the situation or time may not be right, so we want it to be in the right time; like giving advice to your children and it should come in the right time. So we have developed a platform which can be used as a service, which can store thoughts and deliver at the right time."

Role of parents is just not securing their child's future with money; it's about providing right advice at the right time point of time.

To learn more about the product and to see how it works, visit their website , https://memories.hdfclife.com